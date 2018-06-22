Pulse.ng logo
All the stars at Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

Men's Fashion Week Paris All the stars come out for Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

Paris Men's Fashion Week is underway and the front row of the Louis Vuitton show was especially star-studded. See why.

  • Published:
Kanye West and Virgil Abloh in Paris

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh in Paris

(WWD)
It's another Fashion Week season in Paris and all the stars come out for Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton.

With Millan Men's Fashion Week just days from its own conclusion, Paris Men's Fashion Week has begun with celebrities dotting the attendance sheets already. Paris is considered the "Fashion Capital of the world", therefore, the excitement comes as no surprise.

Louis Vuitton's latest menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, who is also the designer of the popular streetwear brand, Offwhite, took the spotlight as celebrities gather at his first show with the popular brand to show support. The 37-year-old designer, Abloh, rose to prominence as a DJ, cofounder of Chicago concept store RSVP Gallery and member of Kanye West’s creative agency Donda.

Among those in attendance were Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Chadwick Boseman, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and of course celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

All the stars at Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

All the stars at Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

Stars at Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

Stars at Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

Chadwick "T'Challa" Boseman at Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton show

Chadwick "T'Challa" Boseman at Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton show

(WWD)

Bella Hadid at Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton show

Bella Hadid at Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton show

(WWD)

 

Rihanna and Virgil Abloh at Paris MFW

Rihanna and Virgil Abloh at Paris MFW

(WWD)

 

This event marks the first time "Kimye" are in Paris, ever since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell at Virgil Abloh's show

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell at Virgil Abloh's show

(WWD)

 

West, who also just released his wildest campaign photos for his "Yeezy" brand collaboration with Adidas, thought the show was "Amazing" and was photographed in an embrace with an emotional Abloh for his runway bow.

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh embrace after Louis Vuitton show

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh embrace after Louis Vuitton show

(WWD)

 

In addition to the Vuitton show, Abloh continues to design for his label Off-White while getting ready to present the second installment of his collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who was also in attendance.

“To me, this is like my first show. Everything was sort of leading up to this,” Abloh said in an interview with WWD on Tuesday. “I’m an independent designer and a major house designer at the same time. I love the ability to have both, but this is sort of like the inauguration of what is Virgil Aboh as a designer.”

Abloh, the designer of Kendall Jenner's MET ball outfit, provided a glimpse of the idea with the outfit he wore to the ball in May. It was a cream suit with an embroidered holster and a matching cylindrical clutch.

Some of the looks from the runway:

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

A look from Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

(WWD)

 

