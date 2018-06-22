All the stars at Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton

news

It's another Fashion Week season in Paris and all the stars come out for Virgil Abloh's first show with Louis Vuitton.

With Millan Men's Fashion Week just days from its own conclusion, Paris Men's Fashion Week has begun with celebrities dotting the attendance sheets already. Paris is considered the "Fashion Capital of the world", therefore, the excitement comes as no surprise.

Louis Vuitton's latest menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, who is also the designer of the popular streetwear brand, Offwhite , took the spotlight as celebrities gather at his first show with the popular brand to show support. The 37-year-old designer, Abloh, rose to prominence as a DJ, cofounder of Chicago concept store RSVP Gallery and member of Kanye West’s creative agency Donda.

Among those in attendance were Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Chadwick Boseman, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and of course celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

This event marks the first time "Kimye" are in Paris, ever since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

West, who also just released his wildest campaign photos for his "Yeezy" brand collaboration with Adidas , thought the show was "Amazing" and was photographed in an embrace with an emotional Abloh for his runway bow.

In addition to the Vuitton show, Abloh continues to design for his label Off-White while getting ready to present the second installment of his collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who was also in attendance.

“To me, this is like my first show. Everything was sort of leading up to this,” Abloh said in an interview with WWD on Tuesday. “I’m an independent designer and a major house designer at the same time. I love the ability to have both, but this is sort of like the inauguration of what is Virgil Aboh as a designer.”

Abloh, the designer of Kendall Jenner's MET ball outfit, provided a glimpse of the idea with the outfit he wore to the ball in May. It was a cream suit with an embroidered holster and a matching cylindrical clutch.

Some of the looks from the runway: