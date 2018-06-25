Pulse.ng logo
Africans storm the BET Awards looking elegant

BET Awards 2018 Africans storm the awards night looking elegant

We give you the Africans repping Africa at the BET Awards 2018.

  • Published:
play
At the "Blackanda" themed BET Awards last night, Africans storm the awards night looking elegant and repping the continent.

The 2018 BET Awards held a lot of surprises for the nominees, including our very own Davido, Tiwa Savage and Niniola. However, before the whole event, the stars graced the red carpet looking fierce and stunning. After Yvonne Orji and Bozoma Saint John won awards for achievements in their field at the BET Her Awards, more African stars make us proud by being nominated and winning awards last night in Los Angeles. Even mere attendees were not left behind, as they showed up to show support to the stars nominated. Thankfully, Davido won in the category of Best International Act.

play Niniola at the BET Awards 2018 (Getty Images)

Niniola looks gorgeous on the red carpet wearing a custom Yemi Shoyemi sleeveless tan dress. She went simple with her beauty look while letting her pin-straight hair tumble over her shoulders. She sports a pair of dangling rose-gold earrings and matching shoes.

Other African stars on the red carpet:

play Folu Storms at the BET Awards 2018 (Getty Images)

play Bozoma Saint John at the BET Awards 2018 (Bella Naija)

play Asa Asika at the BET Awards 2018 (Getty Images)

play DJ Ecool at the BET Awards 2018 (Getty Images)

play Victor Oladipo at the BET Awards 2018 (Bellanaija)

play King Sjava and Cassper Nyovest at the BET Awards 2018 (Getty Images)

play Wale and daughter, Kemi, at the BET Awards 2018 (Bella Naija)

play Cassper Nyovest at the BET Awards 2018 (Getty Images)

play Criselda Dudumashe at the BET Awards 2018 (Bella Naija)

play Ajak Deng at the BET Awards 2018 (Bellanaija)

play Nomzamo Mbatha at the BET Awards 2018 (Bellanaija)

play Vic Mensa at the BET Awards 2018 (Bellanaija)

Congratulations, Davido!

