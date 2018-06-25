Africans storm the BET Awards looking elegant

news

At the "Blackanda" themed BET Awards last night, Africans storm the awards night looking elegant and repping the continent.

The 2018 BET Awards held a lot of surprises for the nominees, including our very own Davido, Tiwa Savage and Niniola. However, before the whole event, the stars graced the red carpet looking fierce and stunning. After Yvonne Orji and Bozoma Saint John won awards for achievements in their field at the BET Her Awards, more African stars make us proud by being nominated and winning awards last night in Los Angeles. Even mere attendees were not left behind, as they showed up to show support to the stars nominated. Thankfully, Davido won in the category of Best International Act.

Niniola looks gorgeous on the red carpet wearing a custom Yemi Shoyemi sleeveless tan dress. She went simple with her beauty look while letting her pin-straight hair tumble over her shoulders. She sports a pair of dangling rose-gold earrings and matching shoes.

Other African stars on the red carpet:

Congratulations, Davido!