Mercy Johnson Okojie Actress dazzles in custom Jane Michael Ekanem for Sierra Leone presidential inauguration

Mercy Johnson Okojie showed off her world-class figure in a structural ankara midi dress by designer/sylist Jane Michael Ekanem.

  • Published:
Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband were special guests at the recently held presidential inauguration in the Republic of Sierra Leone. The actress dazzled in a custom Jane Michael Ekanem colourful ankara dress with mesh inserts.

Mercy Johnson Okojie is known for her knockout hourglass figure which was highlighted by the gorgeous dress which fit like a glove. The Nollywood beauty kept it simple and styled her midi dress with blush pumps.

Stylist cum designer Jane Michael Ekanem is making waves in the industry with her high-quality, perfectly tailored clothing.

Jane uses her know-how as a stylist to influence her designs and ends up creating versatile, unique pieces of wearable art.

Credits

Stylist: Jane Michael Ekanem @janemichaelekanem

Outfit: Custom Jane Michael Collection @janemichaelekanem

Photography: Nelson Spyk @nelsonspyk for @Wildflowerpr

 

Womenswear brand, Jane Michael Collection  puts out look book for debut collection tagged ‘The Ladypreneur.’

The new collection, brain child of stylist, Jane Michael Ekanem, aims to celebrate the working woman, the achieving woman.

A release by the brand tags the new collection as one that “features dresses, two-piece clothing and complementing separates incorporating clean sleek lines with asymmetric and unparalled cuts enhanced by leather accents and aesthetic beading embellishments.”

Jane Michael releases lookbook for debut collection. (Jane Michael)

Jane Michael releases lookbook for debut collection. play

Jane Michael releases lookbook for debut collection.

(Jane Michael)

 

The black and white theme of the collection redefines how work wear is perceived.

Jane Michael hopes to show that  contrary to popular belief, the workwear fashion can be classy, graceful, elegant and still find a stylish transition from work to after-hours and suitable for any appearance; accentuating the sophistication of women with diverse preferences.

The collection also features a collaboration with bespoke footwear brand QBCool and handmade bag brand Freshinn by Kemi Odunsi.

The Ladypreneur is a fearless achieving fashionista. She could be an entrepreneur or a value adder who knows all about life’s set rules but is comfortable enough to walk outside the defined lines.

She knows she is making a difference and she loves being a woman who never loses her feminine grace."

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

