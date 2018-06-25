From corporate fits to kaftans, here are the absolute dos and don'ts in menswear.

news

Picking the perfect fit is important in looking right for whatever occasion, be it a wedding or a business meeting. We're here to aid your style with a menswear guide to picking the right fit.

Ever wondered what makes Mai Atafo designer suits so well-fitted, or why every Ebuka Obi-Uchendu outfit is a hit back-to-back? Here are style tips to help your wardrobe transition to the fashionable level you've always wanted it to be.

1. Blazer and Chinos

The blazer should lightly hug your midsection but not feel tight. Sleeves should fall at the wrists. Oversized pieces will lead to a surplus of wrinkles.

Cuffs of the trousers should stop at or slightly above the top of the shoe. Sleeves can be rolled for a more casual look.

2. Jeans and Sports coat

The Sports coat should lightly hug your midsection but not feel tight. You can roll up the cuffs of your jeans to prevent them from going over your shoes. Sleeves should never hang over the thumb. Never pair your blazers or sports coat with oversized or baggy denim.

3. Agbada (Kaftan)

Ensure the native trouser length is reaching just on the top of your shoe and not over. Avoid wearing socks, sports shoes or any sort of lace-up men shoes with your agbada. Agbada can go with sandals, loafers, boat shoes, etc.

4. Two piece work suit

The suit jacket should fit nicely around the shoulders and waistline and not hang. Oversized suit jackets will lead to divots in the upper arm area. Necktie should always stop at the waistline and never go beyond the belt buckle. Suit pants, as always, should fall at the top of the shoe.

5. Three piece work suit

The three-piece suit should always show off great tailoring. The suit pants should fit you perfectly around the waist without wearing a belt. Pant legs should be tailored to the leg avoiding excess fabric and bunching. Wrinkles and divots are number one sign of a non-tailored suit.

Rock these style tips and get ready to turn heads for all the right reasons.