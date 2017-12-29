news

Not everybody is blessed with a flat tummy and some people can be rather conscious of their stomachs. Instead of worrying about how you look in clothes, here are 5 style tricks to guarantee you hide it all.

Fashion is amazing and not only can it be used to enhance, it can also be used to hide. Women have lots of areas that they do not like or do not feel comfortable showing off but thankfully, there is a style to combat every body worry.

Lots of women struggle with the battle of the bulge. You could be slim everywhere else and still have to deal with a problem tummy.

Here's how to hide that tummy whilst giving you a chance to accentuate your favourite features be it your arms or your legs.

These 5 styles will take you from self-conscious to confident in no time.

1. Loose Tops

This is probably the first and easiest to remember. I mean, who doesn’t know that tight outfits don't always flatter our body shapes? Next time, when you are in a shopping spree, move away from those figure-hugging tops to their loose and baggy counterparts. The material will not be stretched over your body, it will be loose, airy and most importantly, hide all the bits you don't want people to see.

2. Empire Line

An empire-waist doesn’t suit all types of figures but when it comes to covering a big belly, it works wonders. You can find yourself an empire line mini dress, maxi dress or top and whichever one you choose, you are guaranteed a flattering silhouette which skims the bust and flares out around the tummy/hips. It draws attention towards the thinnest as well as the sexiest parts of your body. Who can argue with that?!

3. A-Line Dress

An A-line dress can hide the round tummy perfectly and is perfect for work wear or to wear to a formal occassion. Cotton a-line dresses make for cute summer dresses too.

4. Peplum Tops

One of the top styles that you should definitely choose for concealing your tummy fat is the peplum top style. The fit near the bust and the flare right near the waist line diverts the attention away from the tummy and also gives room for the waist to shine. It creates the illusion of a cinched in waist and gives you some much needed shape.

5. Upper Body Detailing

Whenever you pick a top or blouse, take a close look at its detailing. Outfits with details around the upper section of the body can play a huge role in disguising a bulging tummy. You choose ruffles or heavy embroidery at the neckline, shoulders or even on the whole front section. It adds a bit of glitz to your outfit and distracts eyes from the weakest part of your body. Double goals!