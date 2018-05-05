Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Avoid these common mistakes brides make when shopping for their wedding dress.

Purchasing your bridal gown is a phenomenal moment — but it can also be stressful.

The quest for your wedding gown can be one of the most exciting and fun-filled parts of planning for your wedding. Your gown will set the tone for your entire wedding and there are few other times where you will be so lavishly pampered as you are magically transformed into a beautiful bride before your very eyes.

Here are 5 common mistakes brides make when they are choosing their wedding dress; once you know what they are, you won't make them!

1. Taking too many people shopping — one or two people you trust is enough for a second opinion. If you bring a crowd you risk getting lots of conflicting opinions which might make you second guess yourself!\

 

2. Taking the wrong people — if you know your best friend has a tendency for bitchy comments and your mum can't listen to anyone's opinion but her own, maybe think twice about asking them to come dress shopping with you.

3. Not asking for expert advice — make the most of the sales assistant's experience and knowledge - they can help you with everything from picking the right wedding dress style for your shape to picking out accessories and customizing your chosen dress.

4. Making rash decisions — even if you think you’ve found “the one” within seconds of arriving at your first boutique, try on a couple more dresses to make absolutely sure. It could just be excitement from actually trying on wedding dresses that has made you feel that way.

 

5. Underestimating weight — whether you have to transport the dress to another country, or just wear it for hours on end, think about how much it weighs. You want to be able to dance the night away so make sure you can spin around in your gown!

