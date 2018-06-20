Youths gear up for Olorisupergal's New Media Conference 2018

news

Digital Media Influencer and blogger Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Olorisupergal is set to host the fourth edition of The New Media Conference themed ‘Connecting the Dots’ at the Glitz Centre, Lekki Lagos on the 20th of July, 2018.

The media conference, which is one of the most laudable in recent times, is set to discuss issues that influence new media practices in Africa’s digital space and is heavily anticipated by high end digital media practitioners, commercial brands and entrepreneurs.

In a statement by Olorisupergal, she expressed her excitement over the unprecedented success of the previous editions. She stated that this edition will feature four general sessions, two masterclasses, brand exhibitions, sales and a major surprise.

“This edition of New Media Conference will mark the fourth and to commemorate this, we’ve specially put together; a handful of interesting segments, which would be quite beneficial on a general scale. This year’s theme ‘Connecting the Dots’ aims to cover a wide spectrum of topic and issues as well as an array of pragmatic solutions to them.

Attendees would be exposed to tips and applicable methods to augment their various business opportunities in the face of the ever-evolving digital world.”- She added.

Oluwatosin Ajibade further revealed some of the speakers and moderators including Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Afua Osei, MI Abaga, Ronke Bamisedun, Joke Ogunlewe, Osagie Okunkpolor, Nelson Jack, Toba Obaniyi, Adenike Oyetunde, Joey Akan of Universal Music Group, Akinlabi Akinbulumo, Bukky November and Abdulrahman Jogbojogbo of Paystack.

Following the trend within Governance, Entertainment, Communications, and Finance, organisers have streamlined the panel sessions to focus on ‘Evolve! How New Media is Changing Conversations’, ‘Fast Forward ⏩ e-Payments’, ‘Payola or the Highway: Can Online Promotions replace Radio/TV airplay?’, and ‘Disruptions and Democracies: 2019 in View’.

The maiden edition was held in 2015 at Terra Kulture with the theme – New Media in This Age: Changing the Whole Perspective.

It was gallantly followed by the 2016 edition which held at Four Points by Sheraton and two subsequent editions in Lagos and Kenya.

To register for free, visit newmediaconference@gmail.com

Follow conversation on social media using #NMC2018, #NewMediaConference2018

