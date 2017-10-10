"West African Gaming Expo" :  Dele Tejuosho, Jane Ivhurie, Jide Martin, Kolawole Olarewaju speak at fourth edition

Annual event, West African Gaming Expo held its fourth edition at Queens Park Events Center Victoria Island Lagos.

The 3 day event compromising of a 2-day Hackathon and 1 day conference and exhibition attracted attendees from all over West Africa.

Conference host, Seye Johnson kicked of proceedings by welcoming attendees and educating them on the African gaming industry, and the aims and objectives of WAGE 17.

The first panel had speakers like Dele Tejuoso and Jane Ivhurie speak on “Women in Gaming, Animation and Content Creation” while the next panel which comprised of speakers like Somto Ajuluchukwu, Jide Martin and Kolawole Olarewaju focused on “Animation and Comics in Africa”.

Next up was the Pitch a Game competition, where developers under the age of 17 have the opportunity to demo a game they have created to attendees and WAGE 17 Judges. Daniel from Supreme Education School ( Wificombat) came first while Chiejina from Backcock University High School (Center 4 tech ) came second and Susan from American international school (Wificombat ) was third.

WAGE 17 Hackathoners had a chance to show the audience and the judges the games they had created over a 2-day period.

For the WAGE 17 Hackathon, over 24 developers worked on 6 different games over a 2 day period prior to the WAGE 17 conference and expo. The winning team TCS created a game based on Mall For Africa product delivery.

The wining team received $200 from Mall Far Africa, whilst the second place team received a months paid internship with Vortex Studios.

The WAGE 17 exhibition was the place to see the latest African games, casual games, board games, Esport tournaments and African comics.

The expo also featured exhibitions from brands like Mall For Africa, Vortex Studios, Pepsi, Titeboi, Chop Up games, Trace Tv, Monopoly and Gamsole.