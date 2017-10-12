Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 05-09/10/17

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

The Foreplay Fridays at Cova

The event debuts with a big bang this Friday, October 13, 2017 at Cova Lounge located at the Penthouse, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It’s an evening of pre-drinks, with the coolest crowds, signature margarita pitchers, awesome Disc Jockeys, superstar friends and celebrities. The event is in response to the yearnings of Lagos revellers looking to rev their engines before hitting the road for a long night.

LagosMums presents the 4th Annual Parenting Conference and Exhibition

The event themed “Parents Winning” will hold at Eko Hotel on Saturday the October 14, 2017.

Over the past three years LagosMums has successfully hosted its annual parenting seminars with wonderful mums, dads and speakers in attendance with guests anticipating a bigger and better one this year.

Alternative Music Concert 2.0

Alternative Music Concert 2.0 is back. This time top billing South Africa's Mi Casa will be live on stage after tearing the roof down at the 89.1 Smooth FM Kaz Bar concert series last year.

The concert will also feature Neo soul acts like Aramide, Lindsey Abudei, Chiny Izuka and Tomi Owo. The venue of this show is the themed restaurant Hard Rock Cafe lagos, owned by Hard Rock International, located in landmark plaza in the beach front of Oniru, in sophisticated VI,Lagos.

African Fashion and Design Week

Bluepearl Services International, organizers of African Fashion and Design Week™ Nigeria, New York and Los Angeles, is pleased to announce that African Fashion and Design Week™ (AFDW) will take place in Nigeria from October 13th – 15th, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Felaberation 2017

The event this year is tagged ‘The Prophecy’ and will involve the usual segments of concerts, symposium and debates.

New addition to the festival this year will include tourist packages to Fela’s life spaces, Felabration Afrobics Dance Competition, Felabration Artwork Competition and international versions of Felabration across different cities of the world. The music festival this year is scheduled to hold between October 9 and October 15, 2017.