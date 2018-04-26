Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Unknot your tie Comedy Club at Sailor Lounge

Comedy Club Unknot your tie at Sailor Lounge

Sailors Lounge offers exclusivity and a classy getaway for all seeking a good nightlife in Lekki, Lagos.

Unknot your tie Comedy Club at Sailor Lounge play

Unknot your tie Comedy Club at Sailor Lounge
Your Thursdays just got better. After a stressful day at work, it’s normal and advisable to go relax in a place where you forget about how crazy the day has been, have a chilled bottle of your favourite drink, maybe food while you listen to hilarious jokes. Amazing right?

Comedy makes us forget about the bad times we may have and it reminds us that the things we take too seriously in our lives can actually be hilarious.

The comedy club is hosted by veteran comedian Omobaba, co – hosted by Slkomedy and Dee-one and a host of other top notch comedians. Pure and original jokes that you have never heard before are guaranteed.

You can watch clips from the previous editions here:

 

Sailors Lounge ranks number 1 amongst all Lounges in Lekki, Lagos, mainly due to its amazing ambience and tantalizing food varieties. The biggest tiger prawns in Lagos among other meals make our exotic menu

Address: Plot 1 Block 12, Admiralty rd, Lekki Phase 1

