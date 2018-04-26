Unknot your tie Comedy Club at Sailor Lounge

Sailors Lounge offers exclusivity and a classy getaway for all seeking a good nightlife in Lekki, Lagos.
Comedy makes us forget about the bad times we may have and it reminds us that the things we take too seriously in our lives can actually be hilarious.
Sailors Lounge offers exclusivity and a classy getaway for all seeking a good nightlife in Lekki, Lagos.
The comedy club is hosted by veteran comedian Omobaba, co – hosted by Slkomedy and Dee-one and a host of other top notch comedians. Pure and original jokes that you have never heard before are guaranteed.
You can watch clips from the previous editions here:
Sailors Lounge ranks number 1 amongst all Lounges in Lekki, Lagos, mainly due to its amazing ambience and tantalizing food varieties. The biggest tiger prawns in Lagos among other meals make our exotic menu
