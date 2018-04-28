The business of photography conference Ty Bello, Kelechi Amadi

news

The business of photography conference held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Landmark Center Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos with over 1000 participants in attendance.

The participants included established photographers, up and coming Photographers, bloggers and photography enthusiasts who arrived even before the event was scheduled to start.

The event was hosted by Lamide Akintobi. The first panel session was moderated by Olive Emodi , with Henry Nwaeze (Big H Studios), Engr. Ifeanyi Oputa (Studio 24 boss), and TY Bello as panelists, where they discussed “The Evolution of Photography’. The second panel session moderated by Tope Adenola (Horploadworks photography) had Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Wani Olatunde, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko and Georgette Monnou discuss about ‘Creative Business Practice”.

There was a break after the second panel session which enabled the participants to network with one another and also get one on one interactions and short mentorship sessions from the panelists.

The Keynote speech was delivered by Professor Pat Utomi, where he applauded the initiative and was impressed with the turnout of participants.

The master classes took place after the break and four of the most amazing and talented photographers out of Nigeria took various aspects of photography, the master classes where all paid for and fully booked several days before the event and more participants still pleaded to pay at the venue so as not to miss out. Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko took the Commercial Photography class, Hakeem Salaam took Landscape and Architecture, Kelechi Amadi-Obi took Fashion and Editorial while TY Bello took the Portrait Photography class.

While the panel session was still ongoing Olumuyiwa Faulkner (Flutter Wave), Sylvia Udemeh of Bridge Books and August Udoh discussed ‘Effective and Creative Financing in the Creative Industry” this session was moderated by Ronke Adeola.

Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya being seasoned, well experienced and established in the Law Practice single handedly talked about “The Legal and Legislative angle”.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong moderated the fourth panel session where Head of Creative Operations RADP, Zubby Emodi, Shola Animashaun, Keli Abiel and Bukky Karibi-Whyte discussed ‘Content Monetization; The Way Forward”.

Sylvia Udemeh of Bridge Books also delivered a short presentation on “The Best Software Accounting Tool for Photographers”.

There was an exclusive private exhibition and cocktail event after the conference. Beautiful photography pieces by Ty Bello, Yetunde Ayeni- Babaeko, Hakeem Salaam, Kola Oshalusi, Tobi Balogun and Reze Bonna were showcased at the exhibition.

The Business of Photography Conference is the brainchild and initiative of talented photographer, Kola Oshalusi of Insigna Media.