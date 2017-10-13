Home > Lifestyle > Events >

The bloggers' advocate meets pulse blogger

Pulse Nigeria brought together 20 bloggers of different niches for an afternoon of fun, learning and networking.

On Saturday, October 7, 2017, The Bloggers' Advocate in collaboration with the Pulse Blogger section of Pulse Nigeria brought together 20 bloggers of different niches for an afternoon of fun, learning, networking as well as educating them on the benefits of joining the Pulse Blogger Community as a contributor and how to join the amazing community.

The anticipation had peaked with the promise of interacting with bloggers and brands intimately but what was experienced surpassed every expectation. The day started off with a networking session where the bloggers got to know themselves and what they blog about.

They also gained knowledge by coming in close contact with Gbenga; the senior associate of Pulse Bloggers and understanding the Pulse Bloggers Community, listening and understanding products of brands like Ewa African Beauty and Tresses & Body Organics from the experts themselves, connecting on abuse, what it entails and active steps that should be taken with Dr. Ama Onyerinma of Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative, gaining a wealth of knowledge about blogging and content creating from Writer and C.E.O of The Bloggers' Advocate; Dako Alice Temitope.

It was indeed the perfect way to spend the rainy Saturday as the bloggers went home not only fortified with the great information shared by the guest speakers but also received goody bags and gifts from Cookie Skin, The Indulgence Collection, Ewa African Beauty and Tresses & Body Organics.

