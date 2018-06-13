The Basement Gig is back with Teddy A, Teni, K-Brule this June

The monthly music concert which is an initiative of The Zone Agency and supported by Zebra Stripes Networks features performances by new and emerging acts.
This month's edition will hold on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Alba Lounge Victoria Island, Lagos.
It's gonna be fun all through with headliners such as Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates- Teddy A and K-Brule, fast rising artiste- Teni, Deshinor, Okiemute, Al-Ghalib, Pookey and Daystar giving energetic performances.
The event will have the vibrant trio of Kemi Smallz, Sheye Banks & DJ Six7even chaperoning guests through an amazing experience.
