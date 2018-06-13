Pulse.ng logo
The Basement Gig is back with Teddy A, Teni, K-Brule this June

The Basement Gig Teddy A, Teni, K-Brule, others to headline June edition

The monthly music concert which is an initiative of The Zone Agency and supported by Zebra Stripes Networks features performances by new and emerging acts.

  • Published:
The Basement Gig June 2018 edition play

The Basement Gig June 2018 edition
Monthly music concert, The Basement Gig which features performances by new and emerging acts is back this June.

This month's edition will hold on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Alba Lounge Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Basement Gig June edition performances

It's gonna be fun all through with headliners such as Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates- Teddy A and K-Brule, fast rising artiste- Teni, Deshinor, Okiemute, Al-Ghalib, Pookey and Daystar giving energetic performances.

The event will have the vibrant trio of Kemi Smallz, Sheye Banks & DJ Six7even chaperoning guests through an amazing experience.

The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency and supported by Zebra Stripes Networks

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

