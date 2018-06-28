Teni, Teddy A, Okiemute, K-Brule performs at The Basement Gig

news

The sixteenth edition of The Basement Gig held on ​Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Alba lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The musical platform showcasing the finest emerging artistes lived up to expectations once again as it delivered exhilarating performances to its guests.

Performances at The Basement Gig June 2018 edition

The show lit up with headliners such as Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates, Teddy A and K Brule, the Makanaki Queen, Teni , Winner of MTN Project Fame Season 9, Okiemute , Deshinor and Al Ghalib with opening acts performances from Rotex, Echo, and Discovery acts Tu2 and Banke.

In attendance were Nigeria entertainment big names like Aramide, Skales , Dj Xclusive, Ehiz, Samantha Walsh, EmmaOhMaGod and Cool fm OAP's Mannie, and Kaylah.

Hosted by the duo of Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks while Dj Six7even treated guests to amazing music.

The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency and proudly supported by Zebra Stripes Networks.