Teni, Teddy A, Okiemute, K-Brule performs at The Basement Gig

The Basement Gig Teni, Teddy A, Okiemute, K-Brule, others give amazing performance at 16th edition

The musical platform showcasing the finest emerging artistes lived up to expectations once again as it delivered exhilarating performances to its guests.

Image
The sixteenth edition of The Basement Gig held on ​Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Alba lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos.

play Skales at The Basement Gig June 2018 edition

 

The musical platform showcasing the finest emerging artistes lived up to expectations once again as it delivered exhilarating performances to its guests.

Performances at The Basement Gig June 2018 edition

play Teni Entertainer performing at The Basement Gig June 2018 edition

 

The show lit up with headliners such as Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates, Teddy A and K Brule, the Makanaki Queen, Teni , Winner of MTN Project Fame Season 9, Okiemute, Deshinor and Al Ghalib with opening acts performances from Rotex, Echo, and Discovery acts Tu2 and Banke.

play K-Brule performing at The Basement Gig June 2018 edition

 

In attendance were Nigeria entertainment big names like Aramide, Skales, Dj Xclusive, Ehiz, Samantha Walsh, EmmaOhMaGod and Cool fm OAP's Mannie, and Kaylah.

play Guest with Aramide at The Basement Gig June 2018 edition

 

Hosted by the duo of Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks while Dj Six7even treated guests to amazing music.

The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency and proudly supported by Zebra Stripes Networks.

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

