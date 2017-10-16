South South Music Awards :  Prestigious awards ceremony to hold 9th edition

Lockdown entertainment is proud to unveil the official logo for The 9th Annual South South Music Awards (SSMA 2017).

The prestigious Award event will take place in Benin City and will see much of home grown contents and talents on display. This is to ensure that we do not stray from the birthing concept of exposing, honoring and celebrating the ever growing talents that abound in the South South region.

The theme is for the glory of the homeland. This year's edition is special for a couple of reasons. First, the partnership with the most classy and reputable hospitality brand in the region, The very prestigious Randekhi Hotels (@randekhigold). As a result of this partnership, the brand new state-of-the-arts Ekinadoese event hall inside The Randehki Gold Hotel will be the venue of this year's event.

Secondly, the sponsorship of The Best New Artist category by Edo-born International Super Star, Cynthia Morgan through her Cynthia Morgan Foundation. The Cynthia Morgan Foundation is sponsoring the Award Category with the sum of N500,000 as one of her ways of giving back to the home industry and supporting every exceptionally gifted young talent in the region and also the growth of the SSMA platform.

And also as exciting is the partnership with one of the leading brand names in the region's nitelife, Novonia Prive (@clubnovonia) , the host partner for The SSMA 2017 Pre-Party and After-Party.

In response to the yearnings and desires of various groups/factions of the music-related industry practitioners, we have introduced 3 new categories to the list.

1. Most Outstanding Nitelife Outfit

2. Personality Of The Year

3. Most Outstanding Disc Jockey

This is an acknowledgement of the roles of personalities whose work behind the scene impacts the industry positively. Such efforts need to be recognized and celebrated. As we proceed, given available resources, we shall include more categories to cater for every sector of the industry.

Events and activities are schedulled as follows:

October 26 - Nominations1st of November - Voting commences

November 18 - Pre-Party at Novonia Prive, GRA, Benin City

December 3 - Main Event at the Ekinadoese event hall , GRA, Benin City to be followed by an After-Party at Novonia Prive, GRA, Benin City.