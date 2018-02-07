news

As long as technology continues to be the paradigm of the future, this event would continue to expand in scope and capacity.

Each year thousands gather in Lagos to be inspired and motivated by 300+ world-class thought-leaders, innovators, business practitioners, and pop culture luminaries from Nigeria, across Africa and around the world, while participating in Social Media Week Lagos (SMW Lagos). This year’s event starts from the 26th of February to the 2nd of March.

Social Media Week, launched in Lagos, Nigeria in 2013, continues to serve as a point of convergence for Africa’s most innovative minds. The conference has become a marquee event for business leaders, global thinkers, entrepreneurs, civil servants and anyone with a keen focus on the continent.

Themed “CLOSER”, this year’s event would explore the intensifying conflict between communality and individualism. The conversation will bring together a diversity of perspectives to discuss the most productive ways to harness these forces to drive innovation, improve consumer experiences and bring people together.

SMW Lagos week-long programming focuses on ideas, trends, insights, business practices and policies that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa. In 2017, over 100 local and international organisations contributed to the event.

The 2018 edition of SMW Lagos would take the event to new heights with the introduction of AfricaNXT which is aimed at showcasing the makers, artists and creatives transforming Africa. In addition to the launch of AfricaNXT, SMW Lagos would be expanding the footprint of its campus. This year, SMW Lagos debuts two new outdoor spaces providing it with over 300 sq. meters (3,000+ sq. feet) of additional programming space. The new outdoor spaces will facilitate immersive experiences and networking.

The week-long event would focus on key socio-economic and technology issues: “The Future of Media”, “Governance”, “Music Industry”, “African Women in Tech”, “Travel & Tourism”, “Emerging Ideas & Trends”. SMW is known for creating productive conversations and experiences. This year’s edition has a list of experiential activities: “Afrobeats & Eats Fest”, “SHOPAFRICA”, “A Great Day in Gidi” and a popup library featuring emerging African authors.

For more information, go to: http://smwlagos.com/

