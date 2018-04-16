Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Skyy Vodka unviels DJ Bign as brand ambasador at Club Cubana

Skyy Vodka Brand unviels DJ Bign as brand ambasador at Club Cubana

In line with the Live Without Limits Campaign. Premium Vodka brand, SKYY Vodka unveiled DJ BIG N as a brand ambassador with an elite party at Club Cubana Lagos, last Friday.

Guests were treated to the best of cocktails and music as celebrities turned up in style to celebrate with SKYY Vodka and the notable DJ. In attendance were Industry professionals, Top CEO’s and celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Guests were also treated to a surprise musical performance by Dr. Sid  and Dice Ailes.

The Live Without Limits Campaign will hold between April and December 2018.

Follow @SkyyVodkaNGR on Twitter and @skyyvodkang on  Instagram and Facebook for more details on the #LiveWithoutLimits campaign.

