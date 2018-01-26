Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Sailors Lounge introduces Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night Sailors Lounge gives you the opportunity to entertain your friends

The ‘Open Mic Night’ allows customers take the stage and sing to entertain themselves and other customers (audience).

  Published:
Sundays at Sailors lounge just got more interesting with the introduction of the live band open mic evening.

Sailors Lounge is well known for her hospitality and unrivalled entertainment but with the open mic night, it means customers get to entertain their friends and equally have a good time on the deck.

The live ban would be there to support them with background music. 

Highlife, blues, Hip Hop, whichever genre of music you’re comfortable singing is welcomed. The major goal is to have an amazing evening and also thrill everyone on the deck.

The open mic Night is open to both new and existing customers. You don’t have to be the best singer to get on the stage and grab the mic. It’s all about having fun and at the same time, entertain the audience.

What could be better than having chilled drinks, delicious foods and at the same time, watching someone or people perform in an awesome ambience? I bet nothing beats that.

The open mic takes place every Sunday, from 8pm to 9pm on the Captain’s deck. You don’t want to miss this! Check below for more information.

Website: www.sailorsloungelekki.com

Facebook: SailorsLounge

Twitter and Instagram: @sailorslounge

Phone: 0812 407 9107

