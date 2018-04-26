Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Ruggedman hosts celebrity game challenge

Ruggedman 9ice, Daniel K. Daniel, Bryan Okwara attend rapper's celebrity game challenge

Ruggedman kick-started his upcoming Rugged Premier League with a FIFA playstation competition at Troy Lounge Lagos.

  • Published:
Veteran rapper, Ruggedman hosted a few celebrities to a fifa playstation competition for his upcoming Rugged Premier League.

As a prelude to the Rugged Premier League which is to happen in 9 cities this 2018, he challenged a few celebrities to a few games.

The event took place yesterday April 21, 2018 inside Troy Lounge Lagos and it was all shades of exciting, drama and fun filled.

The event that was put together by Rugged Premier League, Zamar INC and iSabiPlay saw Ruggedman win two out of the 5 matches played.

Ruggedman Celebrity Game Challenge matches

The first two matches saw Ruggedman make quick work of defeating Daniel K Daniel by a lone goal and OD Woods by 3 goals to nothing. Then things changed when 9ice came on to play. Ruggedman went ahead twice but 9ice equalised twice and later went ahead to score a 3rd and winning goal.

Ruggedybaba also lost to officer Aliyu Giwa and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu both by lone goals.

Celebrities present were Daniel K Daniel, 9ice, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bryan Okwara, Police officer Aliyu Giwa, Flex B, YGC Records, Baudex, Deejay Shevco, Fidobeng, Fatty Rule, OD Woods, Instagram Comedy sensations Thespian Nozy and Kastropee.

The main competition kicks off in Calabar April 28 and 29 2018 at Amber Karaoke Lounge with guest appearances by Jaywon and Marvis with the after party on the April 29 at The Mayfairl Lounge.

This is how it is set to happen in Calabar, Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna, Benin, Jos, Abeokuta, Kano with a grand finale in Lagos.

