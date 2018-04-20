Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Relaxed ambiance fosters partnerships at Ringier's high-spirited mixer

Pleasure met with business at the fourth edition of RADP's "Third Thursdays".

A high-spirited mood marked the theme of the fourth edition of RADP "Third Thursdays", hosted by Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP).

The representatives of some growth-driven corporate brands gathered as a village to enjoy a treat of fun offered by RADP and its partners on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

play Good music built up the atmosphere at RADP "Third Thursdays" (Pulse)

 

What better way to set the tempo for a casual evening than some upbeat musical experience?

The friends of the company entered a new experience having had exciting bites of doughnuts served by Krispy Kreme. This made for a delightful conversation between guests.

play Krispy Kreme. (Pulse)

play Guests were treated to great munchies from Krispy Kreme. (Pulse)

Hennessy made the gathering more enjoyable with cotton-light drinks, but refreshment was only the forerunner to the main objective of the event - a desire to nurture a valued relationship between successful brands and Africa's largest content publisher, RADP.

A large turn out of company interests occupied the pent floor of RADP's headquarters in Lekki, Lagos.

Their experiences aptly expressed one of the goals of the evening - to create an ambiance for an interaction able to aid networking.

play Relaxed ambiance fosters partnerships at Ringier's high-spirited mixer (Pulse)

ALSO READ: March edition presents a masterclass on women in digital

Making sure the guests are aware of its commitment to provide efficiency in its service delivery was one of RADP's objectives.

This factor motivated a presentation by Oladipo Idris, a Digital Account Manager at the organization's Digital Marketing department.

play Oladipo Idris took guests through a presentation on "The Power of Brand Storytelling". (Pulse)

 

His presentation on "The Power of Brand Storytelling" gave the relaxed arrivals an opportunity to bounce off good ideas from an inspiring Carlsberg marketing campaign, used as an example to drive home the importance of creating a qualitative brand awareness.

The gathering reclined into an energized performance by a guest musician, Mr. Awele, who made a good impression on his first meeting with the crowd.  His rendition of the song, 'Jungle' inspired more attention from guests who also contributed in making the event a fun-filled outing.

play Mr. Awele thrilled brand executives with a rendition of his 'Jungle' track. (Pulse)

 

An atmosphere  of good vibe extended long into a night which saw the presence of a supportive Mark Slade, RADP's Managing Director, Sales & Operations, who co-hosted with Zubby Emodi and Tunde Kara, the Head of Creative Operations RADP and Head Ringier Play Studio respectively.

The latter was captured in a conversation with MTV Shuga actor, Uzoamaka Aniunoh and her company, a TV presenter, Kemi Adeyemi.

play MTV Shuga actor, Uzoamaka Aniunoh and her company, a TV presenter, Kemi Adeyemi. (Pulse)

 

The pair made part of an abundant pool of delighted guests who attended the mixer.

play Taxify offered an exciting ride discount to guests. (Pulse)

 

Taxify came through with discounted rides for attendees of the RADP "Third Thursdays", which is fast sinking into the heart of Lagos.

