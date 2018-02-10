Home > Lifestyle > Events >

R.S.V.P set to kick off 2nd edition of African Heritage Week

R.S.V.P Luxury hospitality brand brings you 2nd edition of African Heritage Week

Kicking off the month long celebration will be series of carefully curated and commissioned art installations within R.S.V.P’s restaurant.

Nigeria’s leading luxury hospitality brand, R.S.V.P, is set to host Lagos to its second edition of African Heritage Week this February.

Following the success of its first edition, R.S.V.P has created a month-long celebration of modern reimagined versions of African culture.

African Heritage Week will feature five distinct interactive exhibitions in Cuisine, Art and Music. These collaborations aim at projecting the relationship between fine dining, music, arts and how each of them have played dynamic roles in Africa’s heritage, individually and collectively. 

The month culminates in a Kitchen Takeover by Chef Kwame Onwuachi; a celebrated US based Jamaican/Nigerian chef who is bringing a unique twist on African Heritage to dinners and guest on Saturday 24th Feb.

Also taking place will be ‘NAGO’, a soundscape and poolside party hosted by contemporary DJ and Artist, AYE

"R.S.V.P. is a reflection of an African cosmopolitan society composed of passionate and talented individuals. African Heritage Week is a reflection of the desire to celebrate those individuals"- R.S.V.P

Events’ Details

Date: Friday, 23rd February 2018

Event: NAGO (R.S.V.P. Poolside)

Time: 21.00

Venue: R.S.V.P Poolside, 9, Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island Lagos.

 

Date: Saturday, 24th February 2018

Event: Kitchen Takeover by Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Time: 18.00

Venue: R.S.V.P, 9, Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island Lagos.

Arts Collaborators: Artoja/ Obinna Makata/ Omoligho Udenta

ABOUT R.S.V.P.

R.S.V.P is a restaurant and bar operating in Lagos, Nigeria which officially kicked off operations in 2014. The concept is based on the principles of Simplicity, Neutrality and Fun with inspiration from New York City in all its forms, from the prohibition era days until present times, the upscale sex appeal of Manhattan and the grungy feel of Brooklyn, giving guests an out of Lagos experience where work, play and power meet.

