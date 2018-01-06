Quilox luxury Nightclub throws Nigeria’s first 24-hour party

news

Quilox luxury Nightclub changed the game yet again by throwing Nigeria’s first 24-hour party.

This is also the first time in Nigeria that 25 of the biggest Djs in the country have performed at a single event supported by Hennessy .

Quilox 24-hr Party extended to 36-hrs of non-stop fun

The event started at 6pm on the December 22 and was to end at 6pm on December 23, it ended up spilling over till 6am on December 24, the 24-hour party thus became a 36-hour party with no down time.

Quilox 24-hr party featured 24 A-list Nigerian DJs

Each of the 25 world class Dj’s performed a fixed set for just one hour and they all brought their A-games. The party kicked off with the Club’s resident Dj- Tiami followed in hourly succession by Dj Snipper, Dj Kaywise, DJ Humility, DJ Exclusive, DJ Dotwine, DJ Structure, DJ Boyfriend, DJ Factor, DJ Obi, DJ Big N, DJ Consequence, DJ Neptune, DJLambo, DJ Prince, DJ Neo, DJ Funky Bee, DJ Structure, DJ Sose, DJ Cuppy, DJ Shabzy, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Eni Money, DJ Spinall and DJ Hazan.

Quilox 24-hr party also had extra themes attached to spice it up

It was 36 hours of glitz, glamour, merriment, dancing, entertainment and all round fun with other unique sub themes like a first of its kind pyjamas day party, free breakfast from 6ix restaurant, coffee and caffeine cocktails from Nescafe, dance competition by World record holder; Pinki Debbie, sing along, outdoor concert hosted by Shina Peller, shots on the house, complimentary massages by Oasis spar, fun games and much more.

Top celebrities were present at Quilox 24-hr party

Several A-list celebrities and Media personalities such as Olamide, Davido, Wizkid , Big Shaq, Ushbebe, Burna Boy, Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage, CDQ, Bovi, Obafemi Martins, Manolospanky, Jimmie, Que Peller Small Doctor, Annie Idibia, Base One, Pinki Debbie, Eniola Badmus, Tania Omotayo and a host of others trooped out to show support for Shina Peller and the Quilox brand.

The idea was to do something spectacular as part of the anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s foremost Night life brand, and we can categorically say Club Quilox has outdone itself this time.

Fingers stay crossed as you never know what is coming next.