Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Quilox luxury Nightclub throws Nigeria’s first 24-hour party

Quilox Wizkid, Big Shaq, Olamide, Burnaboy attend luxury nightclub's 24-hour party

Nightlife brand, Quilox hosted various A-list celebrities to a first of its kind event in December 2017 with 25 of the biggest Djs in the country performing all at a single place.

  • Published:
Image
play Shina Peller and guests present at Quilox 24-hr Party 2017
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Quilox luxury Nightclub changed the game yet again by throwing Nigeria’s first 24-hour party.

play Quilox night club owner, Shina Peller at the venue of the 24-hr party alongside a guest

 

This is also the first time in Nigeria that 25 of the biggest Djs in the country have performed at a single event supported by Hennessy.

Quilox 24-hr Party extended to 36-hrs of non-stop fun

play Shina Peller and a guest partying at the Quilox 24-hr Party 2017

 

The event started at 6pm on the December 22 and was to end at 6pm on December 23, it ended up spilling over till 6am on December 24, the 24-hour party thus became a 36-hour party with no down time.

Quilox 24-hr party featured 24 A-list Nigerian DJs

Each of the 25 world class Dj’s performed a fixed set for just one hour and they all brought their A-games. The party kicked off with the Club’s resident Dj- Tiami followed in hourly succession by Dj Snipper, Dj Kaywise, DJ Humility, DJ Exclusive, DJ Dotwine, DJ Structure, DJ Boyfriend, DJ Factor, DJ Obi, DJ Big N, DJ Consequence, DJ Neptune, DJLambo, DJ Prince, DJ Neo, DJ Funky Bee, DJ Structure, DJ Sose, DJ Cuppy, DJ Shabzy, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Eni Money, DJ Spinall and DJ Hazan.

ALSO READ: Quilox World Tour Africa’s biggest Nightlife brand takes over South Africa

Quilox 24-hr party also had extra themes attached to spice it up

play The outer part of the night club set aside for the outdoor party in celebration of the Quilox 24-hr Party 2017

 

It was 36 hours of glitz, glamour, merriment, dancing, entertainment and all round fun with other unique sub themes like a first of its kind pyjamas day party, free breakfast from 6ix restaurant, coffee and caffeine cocktails from Nescafe, dance competition by World record holder; Pinki Debbie, sing along, outdoor concert hosted by Shina Peller, shots on the house, complimentary massages by Oasis spar, fun games and much more.

Top celebrities were present at Quilox 24-hr party

play Shina Peller partying with celebrity comedian Ushbebe during the Quilox 24-hr Party 2017

 

Several A-list celebrities and Media personalities such as Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, Big Shaq, Ushbebe, Burna Boy, Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage, CDQ, Bovi, Obafemi Martins, Manolospanky, Jimmie, Que Peller Small Doctor, Annie Idibia, Base One, Pinki Debbie, Eniola Badmus, Tania Omotayo and a host of others trooped out to show support for Shina Peller and the Quilox brand.

The idea was to do something spectacular as part of the anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s foremost Night life brand, and we can categorically say Club Quilox has outdone itself this time.

Fingers stay crossed as you never know what is coming next.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian events that rocked in 2017bullet
2 Heart2feed Non-profit charity organisation visits Ajegunlebullet
3 Kanayo Ebi Celebrity stylist launches 'The Kach It Project'bullet

Related Articles

Burna Boy, Phyno, Shina Peller attend "shades and swim suits" edition
Quilox Ultra Pool Party Skuki, Waje, Junior Boy, Que Peller attend “Jeepers Creepers” halloween edition
Quilox Ultra Pool Party Small Doctor, Gbenga Adeyinka, CDQ, Kcee groove hard at "Tropical Paradise" edition
Quilox World Tour Africa’s biggest Nightlife brand takes over South Africa
Shina Peller Quilox boss gives back to society
Album Review DJ Consequence is a beat machine on "Vibes"

Events

Ene Maya and Ezinne Chinkata
Ezinne Chinkata Stylist presents the 'Zinkata Christmas Fair'
2018 first edition themed "Genesis" to hold at Bogobiri
Dont Drop The Mic 2018 first edition themed "Genesis" to hold at Bogobiri
The Beverly Naya Party Actress hosts her fans to food, music and drinks, courtesy of Amstel Malta
How Pepsi dominated social media with the 30 Billion Concert
Davido How Pepsi dominated social media with the 30 Billion Concert