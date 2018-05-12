Pornhub and reddit are on red alert for the senate's vote on net neutrality

news

If you cruise the internet on Wednesday, don't be surprised if some of your favorite pages look a little more red than usual.

Dozens of major websites including Reddit, Pornhub, Tumblr, and Tinder have signed on to flash bright red "alerts" in users' faces. These alerts will direct you to an online form where you can let Congress know you support net neutrality.

This widespread initiative is known as Red Alert for Net Neutrality. Here's what you need to know about it.

First, what is net neutrality again?

Net neutrality is the idea that internet service providers should let you access any legal content you want. Without it, you're looking at a world where your ISP could theoretically charge you extra to view your favorite porn sites.

Is net neutrality gone?

You may recall that in December, the Federal Communications Commission voted to kill Obama-era rules that enforced net neutrality. The change still hasn't taken effect.

Now, Senate Democrats and at least one Republican are taking steps to bring back the old regulations. On Wednesday, they'll file a petition to force a vote to reverse the FCC's decision.

What is Red Alert for Net Neutrality?

Red Alert is an activist initiative organized by Demand Progress, Fight for the Future, and Free Press Action Fund. By getting a bunch of popular websites onboard, the campaign can get countless Americans to speak up in defense of the internet they know and love.

Here's the manifesto on Red Alert's website:

"The FCC voted to let ISPs ruin the Internet. But there’s an imminent vote in the US Senate to overrule them and restore net neutrality. To join the Red Alert, simply enter your contact information below. We'll send a letter to your congressional representatives letting them know you support net neutrality. Then we'll send you instructions on how to add our Red Alert widget to your website, spread the word on social media, and more."

Which sites are taking part in Red Alert?

The lengthy list of participating websites is posted on the movement's website. It includes Reddit, Pornhub, Etsy, Tumblr, Match, Tinder, OkCupid, Imgur, Vimeo, Mozilla, and Funnyordie.

How can you get involved?

Besides signing the form in support of net neutrality, you can also download your own Red Alert imagery from the campaign's website and learn how to put your own site or social accounts "on red alert."

Will Red Alert prevent me from watching porn today?

Don't worry, folks. Despite the red notice at the top of Pornhub, your beloved site is working just fine.