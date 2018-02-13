Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Porkupyne Live- The mad perspective to hold in March

The event tagged "Porkupyne Live- The mad perspective" will feature performances from some of Nigeria's funny A-list comedians.

  • Published:
Nigerian comedian, Porkupyne alongside Crazy initiative entertainment is set to hold comedy show tagged "Porkupyne Live- The mad perspective".

Porkupyne- Background

Osagie Idedia known by the stage name Porkupyne is a second class upper graduate of Microbiology from Ambrose Alli University. He was the first runner-up at the 2010 edition of PEAK talent show.

The show "Porkupyne Live- The mad perspective" is set to feature some of Nigeria's funny A-list comedians like: Akpororo, Koffi, Josh2funny, MC Hyenana, Mr Patrick, MC Edo Pikin, Action amongst others.

Venue: Plot 5, Akiogun street, Oniru new market road, Lekki.

Date: Sunday March 25, 2017

Time: 4pm prompt.

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

