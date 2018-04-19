news

The Business of Photography Conference is almost here and it promises to be exciting and extremely educating. Here's your chance to meet the panelists that will be imparting their wisdom to the attendees.

The Business of Photography Conference is aimed at bringing Photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography. In recent times the need to efficiently monetise the photography industry and define its future as a major part of the current and future national revenue generation sector has become more important.

The 12hour event will start at 9am and end at 9pm. The conference would feature five segments; the Opening, the Conversation (panel session), Break out time (master classes), Cocktails/Networking and Exhibition. During the conversation segment, attendees would have the opportunity to listen to and chat with award winning Nigerian photographers about the future of photography in Nigeria.

The Business of Photography conference is bringing some of the best photography and industry experts as panellists to speak on different aspects of photography.

The event is set to take place at Landmark Event Center, Lagos on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The first set of panelists would b speaking on the topic “Content Monetization”.

Meet the Panelists

Zubby Emodi

Zubby Emodi is a digital marketing technology and creative entrepreneur. He started his career in tech and design in the UK, working with brands such as Jim Bean, Timeout London and Timeout Paris, his love for data-driven insight into consumer behaviour led to a transition into the digital marketing space.

Shola Animashaun

Sola Animashaun is a multi-award winning Nigerian photographer that specializes in editorial and commercial photography. He is also into wedding, fashion, travel and sport photograph. His resilience and attention to client briefs and details has afforded him the opportunity to work with clients all around the world.

Shola Animashaun teaches photography in his photography academy, Sola Animashaun Academy.

Bukky Karibi-Whyte

Mrs. Bukky Karibi Whyte is the CEO and Founder of 10-year-old boutique communication and events firm, Robert Taylor Media Ltd. Her passion and love for Communications stems from her mother who was also a PR/Marketing Practitioner (Aviation Industry), exposing Bukky to the world of Public Relations at a young age.

Keli Abiel

Keli Abiel, professionally known as GuudKelly, is a Ghanaian Creative Director and Film Maker .He creates all types of Audio Visual content, including TV and editorial content, short films and YouTube content, long form broadcast programming, film and branded content, digital video and social media content, as well as material for offline, experiential and ambient channels.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Toyosi Etim-Effiong is a TV Producer, Presenter and Food & Beverage Entrepreneur. She produced and presented The Gist with Toyosi Phillips for Sahara TV New York from 2014 - 2015 and has produced other Talk Shows, Documentaries and Short Films including As Toyo Sees, 4th Decade and Prey. She is currently a producer and presenter at ARISE News where she hosts The Morning Show- a flagship on the channel.

Kelechi Amadi-Obi

After After Kelechi Amadi-Obi, obtained his a law degree and his call to bar in 1993, he settled into full-time studio art. He is internationally renowned for both his photography and paintings. His unique style and mastery of aesthetics and creative lighting in his paintings have been reinvented in his photography to create understanding, dynamics and result oriented photography for his clients.

Emmanuel Oyeleke

Emmanuel Oyeleke is a Photographer, Tech Enthusiast and the Creative Director of Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography Studios (EOP Studios). Thebrand started out in 2012 as a photography outfit that mainly covered weddings and within 6 years, taken great steps to revolutionize the world of photography in areas of fashion, art, beauty and documentary photography.

Wani Olatunde

Wani Olatunde is a top wedding and portrait photographer based in Lagos. She is Known for her engaging and heartfelt storytelling, she has photographed weddings all over the world including the UK, the US, Zimbabwe and Dubai.

She’s been published in several magazines including VOGUE and Washington Bride & Groom and is regularly featured on international wedding blogs, Bella Naija, Munaluchi Bride and Aisle Perfect. When she's not taking pictures, Wani enjoys spending time with her 2 beautiful kids, eating out or catching up on her favourite Shonda Rhimes show.

Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko

Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko was born in Enugu, Eastern Nigeria in 1978 to a Nigerian father and a German mother; She moved to Germany as a child and completed her high school diploma (Abitur) before embarking on a photography apprenticeship majoring in advertising photography at Studio Be in Greven, Germany.

On completing her apprenticeship in 2003, she returned to Nigeria and joined Ess-Ay Studio for a 12 month photography program, facilitated by Invent, Germany. This experience spurred her to deepen her photographic skills by enrolling at Macromedia, a school for art and design in Osnabrueck, Germany.

Georgette Monnou

Georgette is an Associate at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, and works in the firms Finance & Capital Markets Practice and Entertainment, Leisure & Media Practice. Her experience spansadvising on diverse finance matters including equity financing, local and international debt financing, derivatives transactions as well as the intricacies of drafting technical Entertainment and Media contracts.

Having also gained litigation experience, Georgette has provided notable companies with legal representation across superior courts in Nigeria, which also included launching a test case for defamation against one of Nigeria’s foremost bloggers. Georgette regularly consults for members of the creative arts on their rights, contractual needs and potential areas of expansion in the Entertainment Industry with her commercial knowledge stemming from having gained experience working in radio, film and television.

Tope Adenola

Tope Adenola is a portrait & lifestyle photographer based in Lagos, Nigeria, he leads the team at HorploadWorks photography. In recent times, HorploadWorks has successfully worked with corporate brands like Interswitch, Dangote Group, MoneyGram, and Guinness Nigeria, profiling and documenting their executive officers as well as events.

Take a look at the full gallery of panelists below!