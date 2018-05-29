Maka hosts After Dark series with Ruby Gyang on Democracy Day

news

Maka is set to host an intimate session titled "Maka: After Dark" on Democracy Day.

Singer, Ruby Gyang will be joining her by 7 pm on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, to improve the girl power at 16/16 Art Gallery located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It is an avenue for Maka to showcase the chemistry which exists between her and band, "One Band Like That" (OBLT).

Guitarists, Stephano and Bodeman have proved to be good support at important music events such as the March-held Gidi Culture Festival .

They repeated the partnership when Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) hosted its “Workers In Digital” themed edition of its monthly mixer, Third Thursdays .

This was held at the headquarters of Pulse Nigeria on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Maka performed attention-grabbing songs such as ‘Circle’ and ‘Don’t you walk away' and they were good to her audience.

She will be looking making a better impression alongside Ruby tonight. The host is Tosan Mac.