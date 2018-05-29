Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Maka hosts After Dark series with Ruby Gyang on Democracy Day

Maka Jazz singer, Ruby Gyang host "After Dark" series on Democracy Day

Maka hosts fans in a live "After Dark" session with her band, OBLT. The presence of Ruby Gyang at the event is expected to draw more attention.

  • Published:
Maka and Ruby Gyang host "After Dark" series on Democracy Day.

Maka who revealed to Pulse her plans to embark on a music tour in the year 2018, may launch this goal tonight.

(Pulse)
Maka is set to host an intimate session titled "Maka: After Dark" on Democracy Day.

Singer, Ruby Gyang will be joining her by 7 pm on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, to improve the girl power at 16/16 Art Gallery located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ruby Gyang, also sweet on the mic, will be joining Maka during tonight's show.

Ruby Gyang, also sweet on the mic, will be joining Maka during tonight's show.

(Maka Official)

 

It is an avenue for Maka to showcase the chemistry which exists between her and band, "One Band Like That" (OBLT).

Guitarists,  Stephano and Bodeman have proved to be good support at important music events such as the March-held Gidi Culture Festival.

They repeated the partnership when Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) hosted its “Workers In Digital” themed edition of its monthly mixer, Third Thursdays.

This was held at the headquarters of Pulse Nigeria on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

ALSO READ: Low media support hindering growth of rock music

Maka performs to guests at RADP "Third Thursdays".

Maka performs to guests at RADP "Third Thursdays".

(Pulse)

 

Maka performed attention-grabbing songs such as ‘Circle’ and ‘Don’t you walk away' and they were good to her audience.

She will be looking making a better impression alongside Ruby tonight. The host is Tosan Mac.

