news

Live2love Network - founded by certified life coach and NLP Practitioner; Mrs Bukola Oyetunji, is an organisation that is passionate about empowering and equipping Teenagers, Youths and Women.

To do exploits In carrying out this mission, Live2love Network holds an annual Women Conference every June tagged Live2love Women Conference, they bring together a team of prominent and renowned Speakers that have successfully carved a niche for themselves in their various fields of practice and endeavours. These Speakers bring on board their wealth of knowledge, experience, exposure and expertise and selflessly share all, with our participants.

Live2love Women Conference 2018 themed; Woman Of Splendour is an absolutely free Conference, specifically put together for every woman who wants to discover her true identity, know what she was created for, her calling, purpose in life and how to put to use, the treasures (Skills, talents, ideas, innovations, potentials, vision etc.) that were deposited in her right from when she was conceived. Our participants at Live2love Women Conference 2.0 will be enlightened on how to be a woman of spleandour in its real sense.

They will leave the conference radiating so much glory and magnificence, that the world will definitely benefit from the new woman they are bound to become.

Speakers Include: Adedamola Ladejobi (AskDamz) - Wellness Expert/CEO ASKDamz

Omotunde Adebowale-David - Lolo1 of Wazobia fm/Adaku of Jenifa's Dairy

Tunji Babajide - UK Certified Life Coach & Psychologist

Bdget Elesin - Life Interpretation Coach

Lola Tewe - Founder, Father's Girls

Esther Longe - Founder, GIRL Talk

Emem Nwogwugwu - Life Coach/CEO Lapax Spices

MC - Ayo Mairo Ese - OAP, Wazobia Max

Date: June 9, 2018

Time:10:00 am prompt

Venue: LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, beside MKO Abiola Gardens, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria.

There will be a Pop-Up Creche by The Baby Lounge, for all our Baby Participants. There's nothing stopping you.

To register, please click on https://womanofsplendourtickets.eventbrite.com