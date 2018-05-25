Lagos to witness the mother of all parties on Democracy Day

news

PTRlifestyle in conjunction with Hennessy is once again going to spice up the holidays for the people of the Lagos metropolis!

The lifestyle brand and your favourite cognac have put together the “Carpe Diem (seize the day)Freedom Party” Slated to hold at the Kabaal, 37 Awolowo Road Ikoyi, on the 29th of May from 12 noon.

Renowned for creating some of the dopest lifestyle events in Lagos nightlife and entertainment history, this is not the first time PTRlifestyle has invested in a day party. For those of you that know and follow the brand, you would recall that “Rendezvous at Noon “was it’s first day gig and it was colossal with an attendance of over 500 people. With Carpe Diem: Freedom party, PTR Lifestyle plans to commemorate the democracy holiday in the most memorable way yet.

The team is excited about the Freedom party and you should be too. The goal is to surpass previous “turn ups”. Insiders are already calling the Freedom party the mother of all day parties. Billed to make appearance at the Freedom party are; CY, Timini, CDQ, Baseone, Airboy ,Que peller and a host of others. But that is not half the spectacle that awaits you at the party as we have a line up of A list Dj’s like Prince, Paranormal, Sniper , Micheal Andre , last Don and many more to keep you dancing all day.

“Carpe Diem: the Freedom party is a carnival themed event and we would love to have one of the most colourful experiences yet. Come looking gorgeous, fab, laid back and ready to party. Talking to the PTR boss and brain behind the Kabaal brand on what to expect, he insists that “the wildest parties are often planned to surprise the guests”, However he promises that it will trump all previous gigs that commemorate democracy and freedom.

Knowing what a PTRlifestyle event is typically like, you wouldn’t want to miss this! You don’t what to be told either! You would rather catch this vibe and make those snaps! Entry to the event is free, no reservations, we are celebrating FREEDOM!!! see you there.

