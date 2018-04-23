Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Chris Oyakhilome

news

Johannesburg, South Africa will host a three day network conference with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome this year from April 30 through May 2, 2018. It has been a much anticipated event. This conference is being developed and led by the International School of Ministry Ministers Network ("ISMMN").

The three day conference is expected to draw hundreds of Christian leaders and Pastors that come from ministries around the globe. It will provide them a chance to meet each other, celebrate and share ideas through what they have learned with each other.

As such, they can exchange some powerful knowledge and together further develop their insight on their mission towards pursuing the work of God.

This conference welcomes all Senior and Executive ministers and ministry leaders. It focuses on providing those with that share in this community from around the world to come together to connect with each other. It will provide a fantastic means for communication within the larger global community for those that attend.

Ministers have the opportunity to register for this conference. By registering for this ISMMN three day conference, they will then be recognized as members of the International School of Ministry Ministers Network.

After registering as members, there will be a forum for the registered ministers. The aim of this ISMMN forum is to provide the registered ministers with the man of God; Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Ministers will join in a unified belief to interact with one another to preach the message of the Lord and solidify their beliefs in Christ and his deeds.

Attending the Event

The organization that is putting together this event has a team available to assist ministers that plan to intend with accommodation options as well as visa aid, if needed. For more information and the specific logistics, please visit the official website for this event. The URL for this is: http://ismmn.org/home/conferences/ismmnc2018.html

For pastors that would like to contribute in this conference and register for attendance, it is advised that they visit the following link to do so: http://ismmn.org/conference/register/english/register.php

