Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Pastor

Mark your Calendars for the 3 day International School of Ministry Ministers’ Network Conference with Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome: April 30 – May 2, 2018

  • Published:
Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Chris Oyakhilome play

Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Chris Oyakhilome
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Johannesburg, South Africa will host a three day network conference with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome this year from April 30 through May 2, 2018. It has been a much anticipated event. This conference is being developed and led by the International School of Ministry Ministers Network ("ISMMN").

The three day conference is expected to draw hundreds of Christian leaders and Pastors that come from ministries around the globe. It will provide them a chance to meet each other, celebrate and share ideas through what they have learned with each other.

As such, they can exchange some powerful knowledge and together further develop their insight on their mission towards pursuing the work of God.

This conference welcomes all Senior and Executive ministers and ministry leaders. It focuses on providing those with that share in this community from around the world to come together to connect with each other. It will provide a fantastic means for communication within the larger global community for those that attend.

Ministers have the opportunity to register for this conference. By registering for this ISMMN three day conference, they will then be recognized as members of the International School of Ministry Ministers Network.

After registering as members, there will be a forum for the registered ministers. The aim of this ISMMN forum is to provide the registered ministers with the man of God; Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Ministers will join in a unified belief to interact with one another to preach the message of the Lord and solidify their beliefs in Christ and his deeds.

Attending the Event

The organization that is putting together this event has a team available to assist ministers that plan to intend with accommodation options as well as visa aid, if needed. For more information and the specific logistics, please visit the official website for this event. The URL for this is: http://ismmn.org/home/conferences/ismmnc2018.html

For pastors that would like to contribute in this conference and register for attendance, it is advised that they visit the following link to do so: http://ismmn.org/conference/register/english/register.php

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet
2 Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotelbullet
3 Godwin Tom iManage Africa CEO holds "The music business sessions"...bullet

Related Articles

Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend April 19-23/2018
Sisi Oge 2018 Chidera Udeh crowned winner of the cultural event's beauty pageant
The Assembly Micheal Ugwu, Simi Esiri, Adenike Ogunlesi to speak at "Level Up!" 2nd edition
Hennessy VSOP Cognac brand celebrates 200th annivessary with Maurice and Roch Hennessy’s visit to Nigeria
Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotel
Business of Photography Conference 2018 Meet the panelists
RADP "Third Thursdays" Relaxed ambiance fosters partnerships at Ringier's high-spirited mixer

Events

RADP Third Thursdays April Edition
RADP "Third Thursdays" Relaxed ambiance fosters partnerships at Ringier's high-spirited mixer
Okey Bakassi will be celebrating 25 years on stage
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend April 19-23/2018
Hennessy VSOP celebrates 200th annivessary
Hennessy VSOP Cognac brand celebrates 200th annivessary with Maurice and Roch Hennessy’s visit to Nigeria
Business of Photography Conference 2018: Meet the Panelists
Business of Photography Conference 2018 Meet the panelists