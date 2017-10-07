Jameson Connects Nigeria :  Show Dem Camp, Kaline, Aye, others rocked the stage at event

We know that Jameson Connects is way more than the music! Way way more! For one day only, Jameson brings an immersive brand experience, like no other and we love it!

Jameson Whiskey is a brand that throws the best parties in the most unexpected locations and this time around they took us back to The Railway Compound. This time, The Old Running Shed was the venue of choice.

What is The Old Running Shed? The Old Running Shed if you don’t know is an old train station that still houses old train relics from colonial times. What a great choice of venue to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence, a venue brimming with history!

This year, the music stage literally came hard! It was a real case of go hard or go home! Guests were entertained with back to back bangers by Aye- one of the country’s finest Djs. Then came Afro-pop singer, Kaliné, who serenaded the crowd with some of her original songs as well as renditions from this year’s headliners.

As this year’s headliners, Show Dem Camp came on the stage, the energy was in overdrive as the crowd sang along to tunes from their Palm wine E.P.

What the crowd didn’t expect was that the palm wine music pioneers would be bringing on some of their industry friends as POE, BOJ on the Microphone, Funbi, Tomi Thomas, Odunsi all took to the stage to deliver hit after hit to over 700 guests in the most intriguing venue!

If you have ever been to any of the Jameson Connects event, it’s full of various experience! The much loved Barber’s spot returned this year, with Kayzplace, providing a spot for guests to enjoy a complimentary cut and cocktail. We spotted some die-hard fans who had the brand logo as a cut.

The sneaker shine also returned this year which was great for sneaker heads. Alternative, skate brand, Waffles n Cream was also on site where guests could purchase brand merchandise in addition to a screen printing service offered by Jameson where guests were gifted with cool branded Tees.

The interactive bond and connect zone, a classic fixture at all Jameson events provided the perfect spot for guests to chill and connect over a game of Ayo while some guests challenged their mates to to a game of table tennis while some had a go on the foosball table.

The food train was a highlight! Premium vendors such as Hans & Rene served up a special Jameson palm wine sorbet while Food Shack sent out special wooden boxes filled with gourmet junk meals. Jameson infused Puff - Puff from Rainbow Puff-Pufff was a perfect blend of the Irish whiskey and local treats.

The hype prior to the event was real! And once again, Jameson Connects brought it and much more and we have to say that this brand is here to stay! Thank you Jameson for bringing it again! Lagos is indeed more than the Island!

This is a featured post.