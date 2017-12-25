news

It was quiet an exhilarating moment at the maiden ‘Iseoluwa Live in Concert' which held at the RCCG Jesus Embassy Parish, Lekki Lagos on Sunday December 17, 2017.

The gospel show pulled a large number of people to the venue. There at the venue of the show, the atmosphere was entrapped in worship mood, in songs, and in praise as the fresh teen, ‘Iseouluwa’, with other gospel superstars in the ministry thrill the large audience to a memorable night of sounds amidst gospel choruses.

She had barely turned 13 day after the show. And her birthday announcement had stirred the excited audience to cheers, in appreciation of her wonderful talent, prior to the spectacular moment she made her first appearance, singing ‘Iseoluwa’, her first single. They sang along with her joyously, chorusing the lyrics to the melodic song.

She would later perform two other songs in between the concert. She was joined by Mike Abdul in her third appearance and which she performed ‘Hallelujah’, donning a traditional white attire. She made the audience dance to her new steps.

The ‘Iseoluwa Live in Concert' was quite a success and a very colourful first of its kind music concert in Nigeria and by extension, Africa. For the first time on the continent a 13 year old girl had received prominent billing alongside other established artistes like Mike Abdul, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Onos Ariyo and multi award winner Wole Oni.

They ministered to an audience with the presence of the parish priest Pastor Emeka Odiah and pastor Mrs. Bose Odiah and other pastors and assistants within the Redeemed Christian Church of God clan. By the number of people that turned out to see the show and in support of the teen star, it was quite impressive.

Most of them in the gathering, mainly adults – parents - with their children - have either experienced her perform at the church or have seen her video and listened to her song. The children pushed around the hall excitedly and a privilege it was to have had them witness the event, which the show host, Ben Ogbeiwi described as “early Christmas present” to all at the show while noting the impact it would have on them.

The gospel concert which started with the Kodak moment on a purple terrace, with the guests already seated appealed to make their way out to the backdrop for a photo session with the artiste, was a spectacle to behold. Notably “a gift to the body of Christ”, according to Tim Godfrey, describing the teen star, there was something attractive about all of the artistes at the concert.

They all have a way of turning the old school choruses into contemporary music. The event crew were up and doing in their capacity as the show was ongoing to ensure its hitch-free. The location of the venue was temperate, devoid of unruliness. It was a super glorious moment as supporting act, Omoba opened the evening. Followed by the soul lifting singer, Diane.

Her performance wasn’t so all over the place but she took everyone deep into the worship realm. In appreciation of the thoughtful support and the efforts by the organisers in bringing the event to fruition, Ogbeiwi (Uncle Ben) had thanked “Mr. and Mrs. Abidemi her parents who has put this show together and we thank everyone here at Jesus Embassy who supported the course”.