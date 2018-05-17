Home > Lifestyle > Events >

The Hot 6 is available in all of the exclusive stores in Nigeria while the Hot 6 Pro will be available for purchase from next week.

Infinix Mobility Limited, One of Africa’s leading smartphone makers today released a smartphone duo from its Hot series called “Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro” in grand style through a media launch and the “Double amazing naija” Hot 6 party, gatherings specifically organised to showcase the devices to the media, fans, prospective consumers and tech enthusiasts present within the premises of Federal College of Technology, Akoka.

Infinix Mobility Limited, has established relevance by asserting itself as makers of intelligent smartphones since its inception with its impressive product portfolio namely: Hot, Note, S and Zero series, each tailored to perfection to suit every possible demand of the smartphone user.

From creating its own user interface, XUI that possess better design, faster screen responsiveness and energy efficiency to producing smartphones that stays true to its “Tech, Bold and Stylish” brand DNA, Infinix Mobility has set the standard for excellence for stakeholders within the smartphone creation industry.

Infinix Mobility Limited has always proven to be a force to reckon with in a stiffly competitive market having introduced an array of successful phone models. The Hot series has gained a lot of popularity since its emergence into the consumer market due to its splendid camera centric features that appeals to its youthful vibrant target audience.

The Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro are truly revolutionary smartphones and a substantial improvement from its predecessors within the Hot series whom were also of high quality. The Hot 6 with its “Play it live” slogan is built for an immersive entertainment experience while the Hot 6 Pro boast of innovative and premium features, one of which is its double amazing dual rare cameras (13MP+2MP) that allows the user take amazing pictures from two separate perspectives.

Speaking at the well-attended media launch, Infinix country manager, Jay Liu made mention of the fact that the Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro reiterates the quality Infinix smartphone represents, especially through its double amazing rare cameras in our society that is currently heavily influenced by high quality photography.

“We at Infinix Mobility Limited have noticed the impact of good quality imagery in today’s society and have structured our smartphones to not only have intelligent photo centric features but suit our consumers that are predominantly young, tech savvy trendsetters”

The Hot 6 was released in conjunction with telecommunication powerhouse, 9mobile while the Hot 6 Pro was released in collaboration with MTN. This entails that with every purchase of the Hot 6 at any authorised 9mobile retail shop and every purchase of the Hot 6 Pro at any authorised MTN retail shop, the consumer is guaranteed lots of freebies which includes a huge internet data bonus to stay connected for a long period of time.

The media launch was a prelude to the Hot 6 party which also witnessed a huge turnout of brimming and eager young fans who trooped in their numbers to have a feel of the electrifying ambience but were in for tons of pleasant surprises.

The audience were thrilled to the delightful mixes from DJ Lambo and energetic performances from music artistes such as Junior Boy, Ola Dips, CDQ etc. That wasn’t all as event compere on the day, Jimmie spoke on the features on the Hot 6 device. He also anchored giveaways for the audience present at the venue via a lucky draw and other competitions.

The “Double amazing naija” Hot 6 party was indeed a brilliant way to announce the launch of the Hot 6 and Hot 6 Pro devices, an event that also restated Infinix Mobility’s love for engaging its young, vibrant target audience around its intelligent smartphones. The Hot 6 is available in all of the exclusive stores in Nigeria while the Hot 6 Pro will be available for purchase from next week.

For more information on this and more, Visit INFINIX Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter & XClub platforms

