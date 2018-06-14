news

Baileys gave Lagosians at Ikeja City Mall a taste of what to expect at Baileys BakeFest 2 as Ik Ogbonna and his teammate, Busola #TeamIkBus, handed out free cocktails along with delicious treats from XO bakery and SALT Lagos.

Baileys BakeFest 2 hosts, Chuey Chu and Lolo 1 also came through adding more excitement to the indulgent event. Only the day before, Bisola and her teammate Nelson aka Chef Cupid #TeamCubis had served tasty treats at Palms Mall in Lekki.

Baileys BakeFest 2 celebrity bake-off couldn’t be more thrilling. The other teams for this year include #TeamTK featuring Toke Makinwa & Kofo of Bake A Lott and #TeamXBee which has superstar DJ Exclusive paired with Barbara of Oven Secrets.

All four teams are in it to win it but only the perfectly balanced combination of finesse and indulgence can take the day. Who will take home the title of ‘BakeFest Champ’ this year? Baileys BakeFest will also feature over 80 of the best treat makers in Lagos as vendors.

If you like your treats absolutely decadent, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Get your free invite by following the simple steps here www.baileysbakefest.ng. You can also follow @baileysnigeria and send a DM to get a free pass. Expect the yummiest, most scrumptious Baileys BakeFest yet on Saturday, June 16 at Muri Okunola. Be there!

18+ Drink Responsibly.

