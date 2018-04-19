Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Hennessy VSOP celebrates 200th annivessary

Hennessy VSOP Cognac brand celebrates 200th annivessary with Maurice and Roch Hennessy’s visit to Nigeria

Since then Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege has become the benchmark for all other V.S.O.P cognacs that have followed.

  Published:
Hennessy VSOP celebrates 200th annivessary play

Hennessy VSOP celebrates 200th annivessary
This year, what began as a Royal order in 1818 for a “Very Superior Old Pale” cognac will be celebrating the historic milestone of 200 years.

To celebrate this historic occasion the Hennessy team in Nigeria will be hosting Maurice and Roch Hennessy on a weeklong visit. This will be the last leg of an African tour that has already taken them to Kenya and South Africa.

Maurice and Roch are two different personalities with distinctive career paths; representatives of two generations; two polyglots who are passionate about the world around them and driven by the spirit of family.

Since 1984, Maurice has been an Ambassador, officially representing Hennessy around the world, to tell its story and lead tastings. He is fluent in 4 languages: French, English, Spanish and Italian. He enjoys cooking and gardening and is passionate about music.

Roch Hennessy took up his role at the Maison Hennessy in May 2017 and is responsible for business development in the Chinese market (2nd leading market after the USA). Roch is fluent in 5 languages: French, English, German, Portuguese and Spanish. He is currently learning Mandarin and immersing himself in Asian culture.

He’s also a certified commercial pilot.

Hennessy V.S.O.P’s 200 Annivessary will be focused on celebrating the Legacy and Heritage of Maison Hennessy. A legacy that has been driven by excellence, passion and constant innovation.

Activities to celebrate the occasion include, a Press conference, Lunch with industry heavyweights within the Wines, Spirits and Entertainment landscape and a lavish dinner for special selection of 200 people who have contributed and are contributing to the shaping of Nigeria’s Legacy and future.

