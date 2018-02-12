Gidi culture fest moves to hard rock cafe' beach front

news

The 5th annual Gidi Fest is set to hold at the Hard Rock Café Lagos beach front, on March 30, 2018.

After an exciting three years at Eko Atlantic, we are moving to a new home, bringing new changes, additions and creating a theme that celebrates the African youth, all to bring another unforgettable festival experience to Lagos.

Don’t forget to watch the Gidi Tribe documentary and spread the buzz by sharing the video with your friends. Secure your place at #GidiFest2018 by getting your tickets now.

Early Bird Tickets available at now www.gidifest.com .

Gidi is the Tribe, the Tribe is Gidi

You’ll find us everywhere so look out for #GidiTribe and join the movement. The tribe is large, loud and gearing up for Gidi Fest 2018!

