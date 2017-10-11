Get Naked 2017 :  Project brings creatives together to raise awareness to mental health in Nigeria

You may have seen this all over your social media channels already; annual creative non-profit initiative “Project get Naked” is back with full force!

Following the last edition of @ProjectGetNaked (themed: #WeCare) which marked an end of the five years focus on HIV/AIDS Awareness and Prevention, the humanitarian initiative has transitioned into a broader focus which encompasses several public health issues as well as personal ones.

With past editions featuring famous faces and influentials such as; Ycee, Tee A, Falz, Annie Idibia, Denrele, Owen Gee, Ashionye, Beverly Osu, Ehiz, Taofick Okoya, Jon Ogah, Karen Igho, Vector, Dammy Krane and many more. 2017 started with proper ground work for Project Get Naked, after announcing its theme for the year tagged; “#SAVE - To Rescue, To Keep Safe & To Protect”, the initiative partnered with mental health NGO - SheWritesWoman.org to curate MH-SPA (Mental Health Support for Persons Affected) monthly support groups for women (Safe Place) and men (Umbrella) with the helping hands of Doctoora.com, PsyndUp and Socially Africa.

The initiative has entered its creative stage which is the digital campaign for Mental Health Awareness.

Under the campaign #SAVE - Creatives for Mental Health Awareness, Project Get Naked is asking creatives and influentials from different industries/sectors to lend their voices and craft to the issue of mental health in Nigeria. Influentials such as OSA Seven, Obi Somto, Tobbinator - TCD, Sunmisola Olorunnisola, Stacey Ravvero, Fifographer, Anuel, Ini Itama, Francis Sule and more have volunteer to participate in their respective categories.

Announced Categories of Project Get Naked’s #SAVE - Creatives for Mental Health Awareness:

Photography for Mental Health

Music for Mental Health

Visual Arts for Mental Health

Fashion for Mental Health

Volunteers of each categories are required to create a piece illustrating mental health and it’s stigma in Nigeria.

