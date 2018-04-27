Gerald Albright, Tiwa Savage, Heavy Wind, Span, Runway Jazz

Home > Lifestyle > Events >

The Runway Jazz headliners Gerald Albright and Tiwa Savage will share the stage with a power-packed line up of some of Naija's finest performers.

Sweet Sound Promotions presents the 2018 Runway Jazz event to celebrate the International Jazz Day being celebrated across the world by UNESCO.

It's going to be A 2-day celebration of Jazz, Haute Couture, and a Master Class on Music & Fashion, which will hold from the April 28 and 29, 2018, at the Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

The Runway Jazz headliners Gerald Albright and Tiwa Savage will share the stage with a power-packed line up of some of Naija's finest performers including Heavy Wind, Span & the host band Sweet Sound; the runway will showcase an evolution of bridal styling 'AvantGarde' by Elizabeth R and also host specially the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, creator of Step Up Designs, a charity organisation created to empower young men and women in bag making. Students of the Step Up initiative will get to showcase their designs on the runway too.

Tickets: N10,000 | N20, 000 | Table N1M Tickets are now available on Ariiyatickets.com, Nairabox.com, Film House Cinemas, Slot, Ebeano & Adiba Supermarkets, Neo Cafe, Citydia Supermarket, Tastee Fried Chicken, Studio 54, Hubmart, Eko Hotel and on www.runwayjazz.com

For table bookings and sponsorships, call 07062340010 | 08180694465 or email runwayjazz@gmail.com

