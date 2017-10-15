"Foreplay Fridays" :  Illbliss, Dammy Krane, Ajebutter22, BOJ attend maiden edition

Telton Market Group & Cova held the first edition of the exquisite "Foreplay Fridays".

The event debuted with a big bang at COVA lounge located at the Penthouse, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, October 13, 2017.

The evening of pre-drinks and a very cool crowd with its signature margarita pitchers had celebrities like Illbiss, Dammy Krane, Ajebutter22, BOJ, DJ Zeez, Ebiye and many more in attendance.

"Foreplay Fridays" gives the right ambience for relaxation, networking and fun that will set the tone for a great night.