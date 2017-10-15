Home > Lifestyle > Events >

"Foreplay Fridays" :  Illbliss, Dammy Krane, Ajebutter22, BOJ attend maiden edition

It was an evening of pre-drinks with the coolest crowds, signature margarita pitchers, superstar friends and celebrities.

Telton Market Group & Cova held the first edition of the exquisite "Foreplay Fridays".

Dammykrane at Foreplay Fridays maiden edition

 

The event debuted with a big bang at COVA lounge located at the Penthouse, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, October 13, 2017.

BOJ at Foreplay Fridays maiden edition

 

The evening of pre-drinks and a very cool crowd with its signature margarita pitchers had celebrities like Illbiss, Dammy Krane, Ajebutter22, BOJ, DJ Zeez, Ebiye and many more in attendance.

Illbliss at Foreplay Fridays maiden edition

Illbliss at Foreplay Fridays maiden edition

(Pulse)

 

"Foreplay Fridays" gives the right ambience for relaxation, networking and fun that will set the tone for a great night.

