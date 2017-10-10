Home > Lifestyle > Events >

"Foreplay Fridays" :  Come experience evening of fun as it debuts at COVA

It’s an evening of pre-drinks, with the coolest crowds, signature margarita pitchers, awesome Disc Jockeys, superstar friends and celebrities.

Telton Market Group & Cova presents the "Foreplay Fridays".

The event debuts with a big bang this Friday, October 13, 2017 at Cova Lounge located at the Penthouse, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It’s an evening of pre-drinks, with the coolest crowds, signature margarita pitchers, awesome Disc Jockeys, superstar friends and celebrities. The event is in response to the yearnings of Lagos revellers looking to rev their engines before hitting the road for a long night.

"Foreplay Fridays" provides the right ambience for relaxation, networking and fun that will set the tone for a great night.

A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

