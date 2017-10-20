Home > Lifestyle > Events >

FEJA 2017 :  Gaming tournament to hold Nigerian qualifiers this October

Winners will get an all expense paid trip to Abidjan to compete in the finals.

Naija Game Evo is proud to present the biggest gaming tournament of 2017, FEJA! The Festival de l’Electronique et du Jeu vidéo d’A bidjan (Electronics and Video Game Festival) is a public event for video game and innovation lovers holding at the Palais de la Culture in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

A total of 50000 attendees are expected this year which will hold on the 11th and 12th of November 2017 and will feature the biggest E, -Sport tournament in Africa. Participants are expected from 8 countries including Nigeria. In order to play in the Nigeria qualifiers, gamers have to register on www.naijagameevo.com on or before the 19th of October.

Winners will get an all expense paid trip to Abidjan to compete in the finals. The featured games are FIFA 17, Street Fighter V and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

Nigerian qualifiers will take place on October 21st at the E-Planet Gaming hub in Akoka, Yaba, Lagos.

Prizes are as Follows (converted from Dollars)

FIFA:

1st 3 000 000 CFA (About 2,000,000 Naira)

2nd 1 000 000 CFA (About 650,000 Naira)

3rd 500 000 CFA (About 350,000 Naira)

SFV:

1st 1 500 000 CFA (About 1,000,000 Naira)

2nd 500 000 CFA (About 350,000 Naira)

3rd 250 000 CFA (About 160,000 Naira)

NARUTO:

1st 1 000 000 CFA (About 650,000 Naira)

2nd 500 000 CFA (About 350,000 Naira)

3rd 250 000 CFA (About 160,000 Naira)

Naija Game Evo is an e-sport event planning brand established in 2007, with the objective of putting Nigeria on the world map of e-sports by harnessing the multiple gaming talents that abound in the country. The go to place for everything gaming in Nigeria.

