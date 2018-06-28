The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.
Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.
Corporate Unwind is a Digimage Consult organised regular corporate fun event that brings together people/organizations to Unwind, Dance and Connect.
Date: Friday June 29, 2018
Location: VIP Lounge, 13 Kasunmu Ekemode str., Off Saka Tinubu str., Victoria Island Lagos.
Bantu gears up for the 49th edition of its urban live concert, Afropolitan Vibes this June with an array of A-list artists such as Brymo, Ric Hassani and Adunni & Nerfretiti band performing.
Date: Friday June 29, 2018
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.
The King of Alternative Sound, Adekunle Gold will be performing live in London off his recently released chart topping album, 'About 30' alongside his full live band, The 79th Element which will be hosted by Adesope.
Date: Friday June 29, 2018
Venue: Indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square, London United Kingdom.
National basketball teams across Africa will be battling it out for the Basketball World cup tickets here in Lagos Nigeria this weekend.
Date: Friday, Jun 29, 2018
Venue: Indoor Basketball Sports Complex, National Stadium, Surulere
Venue: The Hub, 187, Peter Odili road, Trans Amadi Port Hacourt.
Date: July 1, 2018
This event produced by Tehila Records and packaged by Lanre Makun Events promises to be amazing, with powerful acts from the USA namely, Kierra Sheard and Dr Karen Clarke Sheard.
Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.
Date: Sunday, July 1, 2018