Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Corporate Unwind with Alibaba

Corporate Unwind is a Digimage Consult organised regular corporate fun event that brings together people/organizations to Unwind, Dance and Connect.

Date: Friday June 29, 2018

Location: VIP Lounge, 13 Kasunmu Ekemode str., Off Saka Tinubu str., Victoria Island Lagos.

Afropolitan Vibes 49th edition

Bantu gears up for the 49th edition of its urban live concert, Afropolitan Vibes this June with an array of A-list artists such as Brymo, Ric Hassani and Adunni & Nerfretiti band performing.

Date: Friday June 29, 2018

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Adekunle Gold #About30 Concert London

The King of Alternative Sound, Adekunle Gold will be performing live in London off his recently released chart topping album, 'About 30' alongside his full live band, The 79th Element which will be hosted by Adesope.

Date: Friday June 29, 2018

Venue: Indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square, London United Kingdom.

World Cup Men's Basketball African Qualifier Games 2018

National basketball teams across Africa will be battling it out for the Basketball World cup tickets here in Lagos Nigeria this weekend.

Date: Friday, Jun 29, 2018

Venue: Indoor Basketball Sports Complex, National Stadium, Surulere

. Seyilaw Fast & Funny (PortHarcourt Edition) 2018

Venue: The Hub, 187, Peter Odili road, Trans Amadi Port Hacourt.

Date: July 1, 2018

. Enkay Live In Concert 2018

This event produced by Tehila Records and packaged by Lanre Makun Events promises to be amazing, with powerful acts from the USA namely, Kierra Sheard and Dr Karen Clarke Sheard.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: Sunday, July 1, 2018