Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Make Music Lagos 2018

LAGOS SHUTDOWN is the finale event of Make Music Lagos 2018. As usual the event will bring together thousands of music enthusiasts attending and tuning in online, and pulsating performances from A-list artists.

Date: JUNE 24, 2018

Location: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

AY Live in Abuja

It is Abuja's turn to experience the biggest comedy show in Nigeria. AY and friends coming down to crack your ribs. A night to remember.

Date: Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Qtaby Cruise & Chill

It’s time again for the biggest and most anticipated boat cruise party: Qtaby’s Cruise ‘N’ Chillz. It returns with the celebration of media icon Onimisi Adaba’s 20 years in media.

Date: Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Venue: Prest Cruise, Admiralty Way, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1.

Giveback Concert and Tv Launch Show

This is a yearly event for the less privileged to bring out disabilities from abilities and use the platform to raise funds for renovations of 20 orphanage homes.

Date: June 24, 2018

Venue: Eko Hotel and suites Victoria Island, Lagos