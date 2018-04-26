Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Bovi Man On Fire, Castle Lite, J.Cole, Wizkid, Davido

Happy Workers Day Must attend events this weekend April 26 - May 2/2018

The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.

  • Published:
play GTbank Food & Drink 2018
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

  • Castle Lite Unlocks J.Cole, Wizkid, Davido

play
 

Castle Lite Unlocks revealed its 3 headlining global superstars for the much-anticipated concert in Nigeria on the 27th of April 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites. American rapper J Cole, and Nigeria’s international superstars Davido and Wizkid.

Date: Friday, April 27,  2018.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  •  WAJO

play
 

The 60th edition of WAJO, an evening of glitz, glamour, dance and celebration featuring special dance performances that will remind us of our culture, our history while pointing us towards a future.

Date: April 26, 2018

Time: Red Carpet 6pm, Show 7pm

Venue: Freedom Park, Lagos

  • GTBank Food & Drink Fair

play
 

GTBank Food & Drink Fair is our annual food exhibition and sales event that aims to project the diverse angles of the food industry by connecting various businesses involved in the production and sale of food related items to a cosmopolitan audience of food enthusiasts.

Date: April 29, 30 & May 1, 2018

Time: 10am – 9pm (daily)

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

  • Ogusbaba Break the Rules Comedy Tour 2018

play
 

Akpobome Ogude, popularly known as ‘Ogus baba’, is set to extend his trademark spontaneous, witty, and bold comedy to major cities in Nigeria, Europe, The United States, Turkey, Russia and several others. 

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: April 27, 2018

Time: Blue Carpet 6pm Show Starts 7pm

  • Bovi Man On Fire live in Port Harcourt

play

 

One of the biggest stand-up comedy concert, Bovi Man On Fire is coming to the city of Port Harcourt.

Date: April 30, 2018

Venue: Aztech Arcum, 98, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt

Tickets: Standard N5,000, VIP N15,000

  • Harrysong - Kingmaker Concert

play

 

The 2018 leg of the Harrysong concert tagged ‘Kingmaker concert’ (The Blessing) is scheduled to hold on the April 29, 2018 at the Warri City stadium.

Venue: Warri City stadium

Date: April 29, 2018                            

  • Night Of a Thousand Laughs 'May Day Edition'

play
 

Yankee Entertainment and Tour Nigeria Presents Night Of a Thousand Laughs, May Day Edition. This edition promises to be packed with fun & laughter with comedians like Gordons, Funnybone, Acapella, Dan Da Humorous, Kennysnap, Shortcut amongst others to perform live on stage.

Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

Date: May 1st, 2018

Time: 5PM

  • Bob Marley Remembrance Cruise

play
 

Going down May 11th 2018 is a cruise in remembrance of the legend, a reggae dancehall event tagged Bob Marley Remembrance Cruise, essentially its for people who grew up listening to this genre of music.

Venue: Prest Jazz Club 1c Admiralty Road off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 6pm

  • The Rap Conect Reloaded Concert

play

 

The Rap Conect Reloaded concert has returned from its sabbatical with a series of events set to rock Lagos and the entertainment industry.

Performing this year are, MI, Vector, CDQ, Eva, Loose Kaynon, AQ, Black bonez, Seriki, Miz kiss, Iceberg slim, Rugged man, Coco ice, Jhybo and many more.

Date: May 1, 2018

Venue: Lekki Astoria, Agungi, Lekki Lagos

Time: 6pm

Tickets to the main concert would be sold at 1000 Naira regular while VIP is sold for 5000 Naira. 
Tickets are sold online at www.naijaticketshop.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet
2 Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotelbullet
3 INFINIX Phone brand collaborates with Deola Adebiyi to host...bullet

Related Articles

J Cole Rapper arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance
J Cole Watch Kevin Hart in rapper's latest video that touches on infidelity
GT Bank The ultimate food and drink 2018 Playlist
Bovi Comedian describes former football great Wilson Oruma as a Nigerian hero
GTBank Food and Drink Fair Get ready for the Biggest Feast out of Africa
The Assembly Bukky Karibi-Whyte,Tokini Peterside, Chuka Obi speaks at Level Up edition
Akpororo vs Akpororo AY, Funke Akindele, Woli Arole, Laff Doctor others perform at 2017 edition

Events

Unknot your tie Comedy Club at Sailor Lounge
Comedy Club Unknot your tie at Sailor Lounge with Omobaba, Dee-one others
Wole Soyinka, Lai Mohammed, Ibikunle Amosun, Ooni of Ife at the African Drum Festival
African Drum Festival Wole Soyinka, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs attend 3rd edition
Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Chris Oyakhilome
Chris Oyakhilome Join the 3-day ISMMN conference with Pastor
RADP Third Thursdays April Edition
RADP "Third Thursdays" Fourth edition of monthly mixer provides all the fun and laughter