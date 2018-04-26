The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.
Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.
Castle Lite Unlocks revealed its 3 headlining global superstars for the much-anticipated concert in Nigeria on the 27th of April 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites. American rapper J Cole, and Nigeria’s international superstars Davido and Wizkid.
Date: Friday, April 27, 2018.
Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The 60th edition of WAJO, an evening of glitz, glamour, dance and celebration featuring special dance performances that will remind us of our culture, our history while pointing us towards a future.
Date: April 26, 2018
Time: Red Carpet 6pm, Show 7pm
Venue: Freedom Park, Lagos
GTBank Food & Drink Fair is our annual food exhibition and sales event that aims to project the diverse angles of the food industry by connecting various businesses involved in the production and sale of food related items to a cosmopolitan audience of food enthusiasts.
Date: April 29, 30 & May 1, 2018
Time: 10am – 9pm (daily)
Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos
Akpobome Ogude, popularly known as ‘Ogus baba’, is set to extend his trademark spontaneous, witty, and bold comedy to major cities in Nigeria, Europe, The United States, Turkey, Russia and several others.
Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Date: April 27, 2018
Time: Blue Carpet 6pm Show Starts 7pm
One of the biggest stand-up comedy concert, Bovi Man On Fire is coming to the city of Port Harcourt.
Date: April 30, 2018
Venue: Aztech Arcum, 98, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt
Tickets: Standard N5,000, VIP N15,000
The 2018 leg of the Harrysong concert tagged ‘Kingmaker concert’ (The Blessing) is scheduled to hold on the April 29, 2018 at the Warri City stadium.
Venue: Warri City stadium
Date: April 29, 2018
Yankee Entertainment and Tour Nigeria Presents Night Of a Thousand Laughs, May Day Edition. This edition promises to be packed with fun & laughter with comedians like Gordons, Funnybone, Acapella, Dan Da Humorous, Kennysnap, Shortcut amongst others to perform live on stage.
Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja
Date: May 1st, 2018
Time: 5PM
Going down May 11th 2018 is a cruise in remembrance of the legend, a reggae dancehall event tagged Bob Marley Remembrance Cruise, essentially its for people who grew up listening to this genre of music.
Venue: Prest Jazz Club 1c Admiralty Road off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1
Date: May 1, 2018
Time: 6pm
The Rap Conect Reloaded concert has returned from its sabbatical with a series of events set to rock Lagos and the entertainment industry.
Performing this year are, MI, Vector, CDQ, Eva, Loose Kaynon, AQ, Black bonez, Seriki, Miz kiss, Iceberg slim, Rugged man, Coco ice, Jhybo and many more.
Date: May 1, 2018
Venue: Lekki Astoria, Agungi, Lekki Lagos
Time: 6pm
Tickets to the main concert would be sold at 1000 Naira regular while VIP is sold for 5000 Naira.
Tickets are sold online at www.naijaticketshop.com