Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Castle Lite Unlocks J.Cole, Wizkid, Davido

Castle Lite Unlocks revealed its 3 headlining global superstars for the much-anticipated concert in Nigeria on the 27th of April 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites. American rapper J Cole, and Nigeria’s international superstars Davido and Wizkid.

Date: Friday, April 27, 2018.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

WAJO

The 60th edition of WAJO, an evening of glitz, glamour, dance and celebration featuring special dance performances that will remind us of our culture, our history while pointing us towards a future.

Date: April 26, 2018

Time: Red Carpet 6pm, Show 7pm

Venue: Freedom Park, Lagos

GTBank Food & Drink Fair

GTBank Food & Drink Fair is our annual food exhibition and sales event that aims to project the diverse angles of the food industry by connecting various businesses involved in the production and sale of food related items to a cosmopolitan audience of food enthusiasts.

Date: April 29, 30 & May 1, 2018

Time: 10am – 9pm (daily)

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ogusbaba Break the Rules Comedy Tour 2018

Akpobome Ogude, popularly known as ‘Ogus baba’, is set to extend his trademark spontaneous, witty, and bold comedy to major cities in Nigeria, Europe, The United States, Turkey, Russia and several others.



Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: April 27, 2018

Time: Blue Carpet 6pm Show Starts 7pm

Bovi Man On Fire live in Port Harcourt

One of the biggest stand-up comedy concert, Bovi Man On Fire is coming to the city of Port Harcourt.

Date: April 30, 2018

Venue: Aztech Arcum, 98, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt

Tickets: Standard N5,000, VIP N15,000

Harrysong - Kingmaker Concert

The 2018 leg of the Harrysong concert tagged ‘Kingmaker concert’ (The Blessing) is scheduled to hold on the April 29, 2018 at the Warri City stadium.

Venue: Warri City stadium

Date: April 29, 2018

Night Of a Thousand Laughs 'May Day Edition'

Yankee Entertainment and Tour Nigeria Presents Night Of a Thousand Laughs, May Day Edition. This edition promises to be packed with fun & laughter with comedians like Gordons, Funnybone, Acapella, Dan Da Humorous, Kennysnap, Shortcut amongst others to perform live on stage.

Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

Date: May 1st, 2018

Time: 5PM

Bob Marley Remembrance Cruise

Going down May 11th 2018 is a cruise in remembrance of the legend, a reggae dancehall event tagged Bob Marley Remembrance Cruise, essentially its for people who grew up listening to this genre of music.

Venue: Prest Jazz Club 1c Admiralty Road off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 6pm

The Rap Conect Reloaded Concert

The Rap Conect Reloaded concert has returned from its sabbatical with a series of events set to rock Lagos and the entertainment industry.

Performing this year are, MI, Vector, CDQ, Eva, Loose Kaynon, AQ, Black bonez, Seriki, Miz kiss, Iceberg slim, Rugged man, Coco ice, Jhybo and many more.



Date: May 1, 2018

Venue: Lekki Astoria, Agungi, Lekki Lagos

Time: 6pm

Tickets to the main concert would be sold at 1000 Naira regular while VIP is sold for 5000 Naira.

Tickets are sold online at www.naijaticketshop.com