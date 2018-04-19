news

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Future Symphony-Days of the Avenger

Abuja will be playing host to some of the biggest and brightest names in the Classical Music Industry at a Concert themed, “Future Symphony-Days of the Avenger”.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

Date: April 21, 2018

Time: 5 PM

Sankara - The Stage Play

Come enjoy the best of poetry, music and visual arts written and directed by Jude Idada, it is a story about the last 100 hours in the life of the African patriot and revolutionary, Captain Thomas Sankara.

Venue: Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Date: April 22, 2018

Time: First Show - 2.30pm, Second Show - 6.30pm

Okey Bakassi will be celebrating 25 years on stage

Veteran Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi will be celebrating 25 years on stage come April 22, 2018 at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: April 22, 2018

Time: Blue Carpet 6pm Show Starts 7pm



Regular Ticket N5,00, VIP N25,000, Table for Ten N1.5Million

DJ MIXATHON 2018

One of the biggest Party in the World, featuring 200 DJs who would be spinning back to back Jamz will hold this April.This event is a Guinness World Record attempt that promises attendees an experience of a life time.

Venue: Silverbird Galeria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: April 22, 2018

Ruggedmans Celebrity RPL challenge

Come and be a part of this exciting moment as Ruggedman, Dbanj, Police officer Aliyu Giwa, 9ice, Osi suave, Bryan Okwara, Reminisce, VJ Adams, Daniel K Daniel and Od Woods slug it out in playstation fifa matches.

Date: April 21, 2018

Venue: Troy lounge, beside oriental hotel Victoria island.

Time: 12 noon. [STRICTLY BY INVITATION]