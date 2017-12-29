The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.
Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.
Palm Wine Music Fest 2017
The first edition of Palm Wine Fest will hold in Lagos on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park.
The festival will host some of the most exciting voices in Nigerian music in an eclectic line-up selected by the duo such as SDC, Bez, Moelogo, Ladipoe, Blackmagic, Ajebutter22, Tomi Thomas and many more.
Venue: Friday, December 29, 2017
Date: Muri Okunola Park, Lagos
Time: 4 PM
Ace Nigerian stand up comedians Alibaba will be holding his annual concert themed Alibaba January 1st Concert at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Date: January 1st, 2017
Time: 4 PM
DJ Humility presents the 11th edition of the "Mega Djs" concert featuring Dj scratch masta (sa), Dj lisa li (france), Dj zimo (new york), Dj black (ghana) and others.
Date: January 1, 2018
Hosts: Ice Prince and Moet Abebe
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Event Centre, VI
Time: 5 PM
The 'A.Y Live' comedy concert will be hitting the Eastern part of Nigeria (Owerri) this December.
Featuring a host of acts Including Okey Bakassi, Igodye, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Funny Bone, Acapella, Senator, Dj Jimmy Jatt.
Date: Friday, December 29, 2017.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Imo International Conference Centre
Young Nation presents The YOLO CONCERT with the one and only Seyi Shay and friends with the Dynamite Band, Music Policy By DJ Neptune.
This is to usher you into the the New Year in the most amazing way!
Date: Sunday, December 31, 2017.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe.