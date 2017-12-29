news

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Palm Wine Music Fest 2017

The first edition of Palm Wine Fest will hold in Lagos on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park.

The festival will host some of the most exciting voices in Nigerian music in an eclectic line-up selected by the duo such as SDC, Bez, Moelogo, Ladipoe, Blackmagic, Ajebutter22, Tomi Thomas and many more.

Venue: Friday, December 29, 2017

Date: Muri Okunola Park, Lagos

Time: 4 PM

Alibaba January 1st Concert

Ace Nigerian stand up comedians Alibaba will be holding his annual concert themed Alibaba January 1st Concert at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: January 1st, 2017

Time: 4 PM

Dj Humility Classic Djs Concert

DJ Humility presents the 11th edition of the "Mega Djs" concert featuring Dj scratch masta (sa), Dj lisa li (france), Dj zimo (new york), Dj black (ghana) and others.

Date: January 1, 2018

Hosts: Ice Prince and Moet Abebe

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Event Centre, VI

Time: 5 PM

AY Live Owerri

The 'A.Y Live' comedy concert will be hitting the Eastern part of Nigeria (Owerri) this December.

Featuring a host of acts Including Okey Bakassi, Igodye, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Funny Bone, Acapella, Senator, Dj Jimmy Jatt.

Date: Friday, December 29, 2017.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Imo International Conference Centre

Seyi Shay: YOLO Concert

Young Nation presents The YOLO CONCERT with the one and only Seyi Shay and friends with the Dynamite Band, Music Policy By DJ Neptune.

This is to usher you into the the New Year in the most amazing way!

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe.