Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Alibaba January 1st Concert, SDC Palm Wine Music Fest

Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 29-01/01/18

The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.

  • Published:
play The 'A.Y Live' Owerri
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

  • Palm Wine Music Fest  2017

play

 

The first edition of Palm Wine Fest will hold in Lagos on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park.

The festival will host some of the most exciting voices in Nigerian music in an eclectic line-up selected by the duo such as SDCBezMoelogoLadipoeBlackmagicAjebutter22Tomi Thomas and many more.

Venue: Friday, December 29, 2017

Date: Muri Okunola Park, Lagos

Time: 4 PM

  • Alibaba January 1st Concert
play

 

Ace Nigerian stand up comedians Alibaba will be holding his annual concert themed Alibaba January 1st Concert at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: January 1st, 2017

Time: 4 PM

  • Dj Humility Classic Djs Concert
play

 

DJ Humility presents the 11th edition of  the "Mega Djs" concert featuring Dj scratch masta (sa), Dj lisa li (france), Dj zimo (new york), Dj black (ghana) and others.

Date: January 1, 2018

Hosts: Ice Prince and Moet Abebe

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Event Centre, VI

Time: 5 PM

  • AY Live Owerri
play

The 'A.Y Live' comedy concert will be hitting the Eastern part of Nigeria (Owerri) this December.

Featuring a host of acts Including Okey Bakassi, Igodye, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Funny Bone, Acapella, Senator, Dj Jimmy Jatt.

Date: Friday, December 29, 2017.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Imo International Conference Centre

  • Seyi Shay: YOLO Concert
play

Young Nation presents The YOLO CONCERT with the one and only Seyi Shay and friends with the Dynamite Band, Music Policy By DJ Neptune.

This is to usher you into the the New Year in the most amazing way!

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 Show Dem Camp Hip-Hop duo to hold first ever "Palmwine Music Festival"...bullet
2 Show Dem Camp Music group gears up for their first ever "Palmwine...bullet
3 ‘Iseoluwa’ Live in Concert' Moments from teen gospel singer maiden...bullet

Related Articles

Industry Nite Jesse Jagz holds "Odysseus" album listening at weekly concert
Ycee Rapper premieres “The First Wave” EP at Industry Nite concert
Dakore Akande Actress recounts harassment by area boys while filming "Isoken"
Baileys Bakefest Funke Akindele, Waje, Mai Atafo, Alexx Ekubo compete at Nigeria's first baking festival [Photos]
#PEBECHack Team Rhapsody wins N1 million in FG's business hackathon [Photos]
Akpororo vs Akpororo AY, Funke Akindele, Woli Arole, Laff Doctor others perform at 2017 edition
Skales Artiste shuts down industry nite with ‘The never say never guy’ album listening party
"Isoken" Watch Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, others in trailer of new movie
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Star power doesn't guarantee automatic box office success of a Nollywood movie

Events

Christmas Village Have a fun-filled day complete with giveaways!
The Bible game unveiled in Lagos
Bestman Games The Bible game unveiled in Lagos [Photos]
Quilox Urban luxurious night club gears up for 24-hour party this December
Miss Nigeria winner Miss Adamawa
Miss Nigeria 2017 Miss Adamawa emerges winner of legendary pageant