EMLN 2017 :  Lanre Da Silva, Dj Cuppy, Kiki Kamanu grace blue carpet

The Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 held last night 8th October 2017 at the Eko Hotel & Suites with Stephen and Tobi winning the 10th anniversary edition.

Celebrities spotted on the blue carpet include Lanre Da Silva, Dj Cuppy, Kiki Kamanu, Azuka Ogujiuba, Joro Olumofin, Faith Temitope, Yetty Ogunnubi, Ebuka Echendu, Paul Okoye, Funke Bucknor, Denola Grey, Akin Faminu among others.

The Africa Rising: Haute Couture themed event marking the 10th anniversary of the foremost competition also saw Glory and Alex emerging runner-ups.

Both Stephen and Tobi (for male and female categories) beat eighteen others to clinch the top spots at the modelling competition.