Don't Drop The Mic the friend zone edition hold this Saturday

Don't Drop The Mic Urban variety show is back with "the friend zone" edition this weekend

This Saturday, the show will be diving head first into the friend zone, navigating through misplaced affections and down right stalking at Bogobiri house.

  • Published:
Don't Drop The Mic Friend zone edition play

Don't Drop The Mic Friend zone edition
Urban variety show, Don’t Drop The Mic is back this Saturday with another exciting edition tagged "the friend zone".

It has such a friendly name, even though it can be such a lonely place. No one ever knows exactly how they arrive there. One minute you were in the zone, the next minute you were in the "zone".... the friend zone.

This Saturday, the show will be diving head first into the friend zone, navigating through misplaced affections and down right stalking.

Come through to Bogobiri house and join in "the friend zone" #bringafriend with free Jameson cocktails from 8pm – 9pm and you can win free Jameson bottles during the show.

Don't Drop The Mic is a platform where artists create songs off the cuff, freestyle, perform, battle and “improvise” on the spot.

Date – Every Saturday of the month except the last

Time – 7pm

Venue – “Bogobiri Hotel” 9 Maitama Sule St, Off Raymond Njoku St, (off Awolowo rd), Ikoyi, Lagos.

