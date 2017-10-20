Home > Lifestyle > Events >

DDTM :  Body parts edition to hold at bogobiri

Come experience another fun Saturday night at @bogobirihouse as we have some creative fun exploring body parts and their numerous applications.

play DDTM Body Part Edition
What would life be like if your body parts had a mind of their own? Imagine your ears deciding what they want to listen to and your legs deciding where they want to go.

 A democracy of limbs that requires a vote for every decision, otherwise your hands may refuse to lift a finger. Join us @bogobirihouse this Saturday as we have some creative fun exploring body parts and their numerous applications. This Saturday the spotlight will be on "Debbie Romeo". Debbie Romeo is a singer with an incredibly powerful voice and a bubbly personality. She always knows how to get a party "poppin".

Make sure you don't miss her in action. P.S. Free Jameson Cocktails from 8pm – 9pm and you can win free Jameson bottles during the show.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

