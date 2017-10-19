The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.

Hi, here are our picks of the events holding this weekend in and around Nigeria and other countries.

Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

Lagos Cocktail Week

With the increase in the number of bars and lounges in the city, it’s no surprise that this year’s Cocktail week has everyone waiting in anticipation for the new exciting flavours this year’s bar reps will entice taste buds with.

Founded by the CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, Lagos Cocktail Week was established to showcase the uniqueness of Nigeria’s cocktail culture. The 6-day event has been properly orchestrated and curated towards educating on the ever-evolving “cocktail culture” both locally and internationally, whilst also informing on the global trends coupled with lots of great entertainment.

Buckwlyd n Breathless

Buckwlyd n Breathless - #TheLagosDream an evening of Super performances from fantastic Nigerian artiste including 2baba, Flavour and Tiwa Savage.

Venue: The Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 6PM

Date: October 22, 2017

Tickets: Regular = 5k Early Bird Regular = 1k, VIP = 20k Early Bird VIP = 4k, Silver Table = 1M, Gold Table = 1.5M

Shift Lemme Faint Stage Play

Shift Lemme Faint!' is a set of witty monologues written by some of Nigeria’s finest writers depicting life in Nigeria and adapted into a stage production.

Date: Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd, October 2017

Venue: Merit Hall, Maitama, Abuja

Time: 4:00pm & 7:00pm Each Day

Tickets N3,000 [Regular] N5,000 [VIP] N10,000 VVIP (Limited Seating)

Tickets available on www.shiftlemmefaint.com

LagosMums presents the 4th Annual Parenting Conference and Exhibition

The event themed “Parents Winning” will hold at Eko Hotel on Saturday the October 14, 2017.

Over the past three years LagosMums has successfully hosted its annual parenting seminars with wonderful mums, dads and speakers in attendance with guests anticipating a bigger and better one this year.

Lemi Gharioku Afro-Artbeat Exhibition Marking Fela Kuti's 20th Anniversary

World renowned album artwork illustrator, Lemi Ghariokwu would be commemorating the 20th anniversary of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with an exhibition tagged Afro-Artbeat.

Organized by foremost creative talent agency, Temple Management Company, the exhibition holds at the African Artist Foundation (AAF), Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 21 by 3pm.

Prince Oriyomi Olayinka Oniru Royal Pains Comedy

Standup comedian Prince Oriyomi Olayinka Oniru popularly known as 16 Oniru is having a comedy show themed #RoyalPains.

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Time: 5pm.

Venue: Queens Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.