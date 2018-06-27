Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Brymo, Ric Hassani, Adunni & Nerfetiti band in June 2018

"Afropolitan Vibes" Brymo, Ric Hassani, Adunni & Nerfetiti band, 13-piece Bantu to perform at June edition

This week's line up will feature 3 great artists who will join the 13-piece Bantu collective live on stage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Afropolitan Vibes June 2018 the 49th edition play

Afropolitan Vibes June 2018 the 49th edition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bantu gears up for the 49th edition of its urban live concert, Afropolitan Vibes this June.

This edition will hold on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

It will feature 3 great artists who will join the 13-piece Bantu collective live on stage.

Performing on stage is Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo who recently dropped his 6th studio album titled 'Oso' followed by Nigerian pop singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani. Also performing is Adunni & Nefertiti band while the aftershow will be anchored by DJ Java.

Now that Afropolitan Vibes is firmly established at its new base of Muri Okunola Park, you are welcome once again to enjoy fantastic live music in a great central location where plenty food and drinks are also available.

Venue: Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: Friday, June 29, 2018

Time: 8PM

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotelbullet
2 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet
3 Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend June 22 - June 24/2018bullet

Related Articles

"Oso Intimate Session" Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget
Brymo "I invented 'Alternative' music in Nigeria"
Brymo Here's what singer was trying to tell you in his "Heya" video
Brymo Singer proffers solutions to Nigeria's problems
Pulse Album Review BANTU tells the complete African story on “Agberos International” album

Events

Don't Drop The Mic Friend zone edition
Don't Drop The Mic Urban variety show is back with "the friend zone" edition this weekend
New Media Conference 2018 Youths gear up for Olorisupergal's event
Exclusive cocktail event to celebrate spring 2018 collection arrival.
Tommy Hilfiger Exclusive cocktail event to celebrate spring 2018 collection arrival
Guinness nigeria’s special day in honour of unique football season
#ShakuShakuforNaija Guinness Nigeria is honouring the football season