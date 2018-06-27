news

Bantu gears up for the 49th edition of its urban live concert, Afropolitan Vibes this June.

This edition will hold on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

It will feature 3 great artists who will join the 13-piece Bantu collective live on stage.

Performing on stage is Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo who recently dropped his 6th studio album titled 'Oso' followed by Nigerian pop singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani . Also performing is Adunni & Nefertiti band while the aftershow will be anchored by DJ Java.

Now that Afropolitan Vibes is firmly established at its new base of Muri Okunola Park, you are welcome once again to enjoy fantastic live music in a great central location where plenty food and drinks are also available.

Venue: Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: Friday, June 29, 2018

Time: 8PM